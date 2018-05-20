Menu
Allison Langdon claimed Meghan Markles understated boat-neck gown seemed 'familiar' and wouldn't be 'setting wedding trends' Picture: Coverage of the Royal Wedding with co-host Kerri Elstub/ Channel 9
News

Aussie TV host’s swipe at Meghan

by Staff writers
20th May 2018 10:17 AM

THERE was a collective gasp when Meghan Markle arrived at St George's Chapel to wed Prince Harry, wearing a meticulously crafted Givenchy gown with a five-metre train.

But not everyone said "yes" to the dress.

Channel Nine presenter Allison Langdon, who hosted the network's coverage live from Windsor, told viewers her first thought upon seeing Meghan was that she had copied the look.

Prince Harry told Meghan Markle she looked amazing when he saw her at the altar. Picture: Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/pool photo via AP.
"It was Princess Mary. My first thought was that we had seen the dress before. I don't think she'll be setting wedding trends," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I think she did copy Princess Mary. It looked stunning on her but she went with pure white," she continued.

Allison Langdon accused Meghan of copying the look from Princess Mary, who married Crown Prince Frederik in Denmark in 2004. Picture: AFP
"A lot of people thought she might go with an ivory number since this was not her first wedding."

Australian-born Princess Mary, formerly Mary Donaldson, also wore a boatneck-style dress when she married Denmark's Prince Frederik in 2004.

Meanwhile, Channel Seven was slammed by viewers for their coverage of the wedding of the year.

Allison Langdon claimed Meghan Markle’s understated boat-neck gown seemed 'familiar' and wouldn't be 'setting wedding trends' Picture: Coverage of the Royal Wedding with co-host Kerri Elstub/ Channel 9
Some viewers said the coverage, hosted by Melissa Doyle and Michael Usher, was not well-researched enough. They were also criticised for at times blocking the camera's view.

"Really disappointed by the quality of the Channel Seven coverage. No evidence of research. Nauseating guest commentator," one person said.

"I wish Channel Seven could tell us who the guests are," another critic lamented.

 

 

 

 

    • 20th May 2018 8:44 AM

