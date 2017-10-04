29°
Allison Baden-Clay's parents upset over memorial vandalism

by David Murray, The Courier-Mail

ALLISON Baden-Clay's parents say they are appalled a roadside memorial for the murdered Brookfield mother has been vandalised.

A metal plaque commemorating Ms Baden-Clay's life was prised from a sandstone memorial at the site where her body was found.

Her parents Geoff and Priscilla Dickie reported the damage to police and have pleaded for the tribute to their daughter to be left alone.

"We were disappointed and upset about someone interfering with it. We think it's a bit disrespectful to damage a memorial," Mr Dickie told The Courier-Mail.

A file photo of Allison Baden-Clay's memorial. David Nielsen

