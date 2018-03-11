Menu
Allison Baden-Clay's two eldest daughters Sarah, 14, in blue, and Hannah, 16, in red, with their grandparents. Picture: Liam Kidston
News

Baden-Clay daughters see mum’s legacy live on

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

ALLISON Baden-Clay's two eldest daughters have made their first public appearance - to see a young ballerina awarded a scholarship in their mother's name.

Hannah, 16, and Sarah, 14, accompanied their grandparents, Geoff and Priscilla Dickie, and aunt Vanessa Fowler, as the award was presented to Brisbane dance student Taji Hennessy.

Sarah Baden-Clay, 14, Geoff Dickie, and Hannah Baden-Clay, 16. Picture: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she hoped the $5000 scholarship would help Taji achieve her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.

"Last year my government established the Allison Baden-Clay senior program scholarship which honours the memory of Allison and supports young dancers from Queensland Ballet Dance Academy to pursue their dance dreams," she said.

 

Scholarship recipient Taji Hennessy. Picture: Liam Kidston
"I announced the scholarship in July, on Strive to be Kind day, the annual day held by the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, to commemorate Allison and to raise awareness of domestic and family violence and the need for respectful relationships."

Allison was killed by her husband Gerard in 2012.

Sarah and Hannah Baden-Clay with the 2018 Allison Baden-Clay Scholarship recipient Taji Hennessy. Picture: Liam Kidston
Allison's sister, Vanessa Fowler, gave a heartfelt speech as Allison's daughters looked on.

"Today is an exciting day as we see my sister and her legacy live on," she said.

"She's assisting a young dancer to pursue her dream and strive to be the best that she can be.

"It's on occasions like this that my family reflect on Allison's achievements and celebrate her successes.

Allison Baden-Clay's sister, Vanessa Fowler, said Allison was an inspiration. Picture: Liam Kidston
"She was an amazing woman and one that was, and still is, an inspiration to many.

"Allison was born to dance and excelled at it by the age of four. She had that spark, that bright smile, the soft arms and pointed feet and she filled the stage.

"Allison was the ever-feminine ballet dancer with spirited stage presence."

Allison's eldest daughter, Hannah, is also a talented ballerina.

 

 

 

 

 

Taji, the scholarship recipient, said she was very grateful to be the first person awarded the scholarship.

"It's amazing, I'm so grateful," she said.

"It's my passion."

Allison Baden-Clay's two eldest daughters Sarah, 14, in blue, and Hannah, 16, in red, with their grandparents. Picture: Liam Kidston
Scholarship recipient Taji Hennessy. Picture: Liam Kidston
Scholarship recipient Taji Hennessy. Picture: Liam Kidston
