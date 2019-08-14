Allies threatened to cut off intelligence: AFP

ONE of Australia's allies threatened to stop sharing intelligence after top secret information was leaked to the media, the nation's top cops have revealed while defending raids on journalists.

AFP Deputy Commissioner of Operations Neil Gaughan refused to name the country as he revealed the threat today at a parliamentary inquiry into press freedoms.

In his defence of the raids on News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst and the ABC's Sydney headquarters in June, Mr Gaughan also warned that top secret information could be accessed more easily by foreign hackers if it was leaked and held on the computer networks of media organisations.

Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Neil Gaughan speaks during a hearing of parliamentary intelligence and security committee at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP

Outgoing AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin defended the AFP's "very judicious" use of its powers, saying it could have launched up to 75 investigations into journalists in the past five years but only conducted two raids.

Mr Colvin did not rule out charges being laid against Ms Smethurst over her 2018 report on plans to expand the powers of cyber intelligence agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, to monitor Australian citizens without their knowledge.

"One of the biggest concerns we have in relation to top secret and secret information being made in the public domain is it goes to the issue of reputation and trust that are held by our international partners, law enforcement and intelligence, about our ability to protect information," Mr Gaughan said.

"My own personal experience is that around about 2014 we had a very similar situation whereby information was leaked and there was some threats made by a partner that if we didn't actually get our act together, the information flow would cut off.

"That's a pretty serious issue for us."

Outgoing AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Gaughan said the AFP was aware of other classified information currently held by media organisations.

"The ability of their IT infrastructure to protect that information at the top secret level doesn't exist," he said.

Classified information was "extremely well protected" by intelligence agencies but the ability for foreign actors to access it on media computer networks was "quite high and is quite worrying," he said.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo revealed he had "actually forgotten" about the ongoing leak investigation for more than a year until Ms Smethurst's home was raided.

The Home Affairs boss told the inquiry he only remembered the AFP were investigating the source of the 2018 story when he was informed on the day officers raided her Canberra home.

He said it was then he recalled it was "a serious matter that had been referred by my colleagues in the Defence Department".

Labor Shadow Attorney Mark Dreyfus questioned how Mr Pezzullo could have forgotten about the case given he had since demonstrated an "incredible level of upset, almost rage" about the leak during the committee hearing.

Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo. Picture: Gary Ramage



Mr Pezzullo said he had previously believed investigators had reached a "dead end" in the case and he had "put it out of my mind".

"But the fact (the AFP) are closing in, fills me the optimism that the law will be applied in this case."

Mr Pezzullo also claimed Ms Smethurst "mischaracterized" the documents in her story, adding that the leak itself was a "falsehood" and "erroneous".

"It was completely to do with something else about someone creating an impression that Home Affairs wanted to create certain authorities for onshore spying, that was a complete falsehood.

"It was designed to play into a Canberra game about which agency is asking other agencies to expand its power and remits and it is completely unacceptable for public servants to be playing in that way."

AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin defended the AFP's restraint in not investigating more journalists, saying the organisation understood the "magnitude" of "any interaction between police and a journalist".

"Contrary to the perception this is not a decision that we take lightly. In fact, in the last five years alone the AFP has received 75 referrals for potential unauthorised disclosure offences," he said.

"Each and every one of them could have resulted in evidence being sought from a journalist or a media organisation.

"However there have only been two occasions in that time when an investigation has led to that action taking place."

He said the AFP was "very judicious" in the use of its powers and raids were only an option of "last resort" when police had hit a dead end with their investigation.

Media bosses yesterday warned the inquiry about the "creeping secrecy that shrouds Canberra" as they argued for more protections for whistleblowers and journalists.

"We may not be living in a police state, but we are living in a state of secrecy," News Corp Australasia chairman Michael Miller said.

He argued that law reforms would not put journalists above the law, but would allow them to report on the public interest without fear of being jailed for doing their jobs.

"Doctor-patient and lawyer-client privilege is not above the law," he said.

"Parliamentary privilege, available to politicians for the 20 weeks of the year that they're in Canberra, is not above the law."

The press freedom inquiry is due to report back to Parliament by October 17.