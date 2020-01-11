Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Alleged ute thieves rammed off road

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Jan 2020 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane.

The 15-year-olds allegedly stole the utility in Drewvale about 11pm yesterday.

It's understood a group in another vehicle gave chase ramming them off Eastern Road at Browns Plains a short time later.

 

Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland


The youths were then dragged from the ute and allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the alleged vehicle theft and the actions of the pursuing group.

More Stories

Show More
car jacking car thief crime rammed teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to receive as much as 50mm of rainfall.

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        REVEALED: Ipswich’s top baby names for 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich’s top baby names for 2019

        News Ipswich’s most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed, with Oliver taking...

        THROWBACK: Ipswich flooded as river peaks at 22 metres

        premium_icon THROWBACK: Ipswich flooded as river peaks at 22 metres

        News I’s been nine years since the banks of the Bremer broke and the river swallowed up...