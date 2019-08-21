Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged union abuse to be heard in court

by Peter Martinelli
21st Aug 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HEARING into the alleged abuse of a workplace health and safety officer by a union official is likely to take between two and four days.

Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday heard the claim by the Australian Building and Construction Commission may be heard in late November or early December and would involve up to 11 witnesses.

It is alleged Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union official Roland Cummins put his face within centimetres to that of a Queensland Work Health and Safety officer, and repeatedly shouted "You're a f***ing dog".

The alleged altercation occurred at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre in April last year.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    premium_icon Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    Crime A new report recommends Ipswich be removed, or the criteria for a Safe Night Precinct be changed, due to declining violence, patron numbers and licensed venues.

    Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    premium_icon Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    News 'I was used to being on the other side of it, not (being) the mum'

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Education How many children will take part?

    IN COURT: Full names of 180 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 180 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.