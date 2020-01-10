Alleged train flasher on child protection register

An elderly man extradited from Queensland to NSW for allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl on a Sydney train was already on the child protection register.

Police allege Trevor John Vernon boarded a train near Westmead in the city's west before pulling out his penis and subjecting the 15-year-old to a sexually explicit ordeal late last year.

The 71-year-old appeared briefly when his case was heard at Central Local Court on Thursday, and court documents show he had been banned from riding on trains and being near kids at the time.

Trevor John Vernon, from Queensland, has been charged with flashing on a train. Picture: NSW Police

Police arrested Vernon in the southeast Queensland town of Warwick on Monday, nearly two months after the alleged November 14 incident.

NSW officers successfully sought Vernon's extradition in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Tuesday and he was flown to Sydney on Wednesday.

Footage shows the long grey-haired man being escorted through an airport by detectives, with his hands bound by fabric.

He has been charged with intentionally doing a sexual act with a child, wilful and obscene exposure in a public place, and two counts of contravening a child prohibition order.

Police allege Vernon breached one order banning him from engaging in physical contact with or being in the presence of anyone under 18 years without proper responsible adult supervision.

Another alleged breached order prohibits Vernon from travelling on any train unless granted permission by the child protection register manager, court documents show.

Vernon, whose NSW address was listed as the Criterion Hotel in Weston, near Newcastle, did not apply for bail and he will remain in custody until his matter returns to Parramatta Local Court on February 20.