A 61-year-old man is accused of sexually touching two women at a clothing alterations business in Glebe. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Alleged touching while clothes altered

by Evin Priest
13th Jun 2021 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM

A 61-year-old man will face court after allegedly sexually touching two women while altering their clothing at a business in Sydney’s inner west.

A 30-year-old woman went to Leichhardt police in March alleging an employee of a clothing alterations business in Glebe had sexually touched her.

Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command launched an investigation into the incident, during which they received a report a second woman, aged 20, had allegedly been sexually touched by a man at the same clothing store.

Police told NCA NewsWire the second incident also occurred while the 20-year-old woman was having her clothes altered.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man at a business on Glebe Point Rd, Glebe, just after 4pm on Saturday.

The man was taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with two counts of sexually touching a person without consent.

The man, from Cabramatta, was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 7.

