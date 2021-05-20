Alleged thieves attempt to torch stolen vehicle, wanted by police

Police are searching for offenders who attempted to set a car alight then stole another vehicle. (File image).

A stolen vehicle has been used in multiple burglaries in the South Burnett region before alleged thieves attempted to set it alight near Toogoolawah.

Toogoolawah police officer in charge Sergeant John Cumner said the stolen vehicle, a dark blue Mitsubishi Triton, was dumped before an attempt was made to set it alight on Cressbrook-Caboonbah Road.

Following the attempted torching, a 2019 silver Landcruiser was stolen from across the road, with the offender entering a property and taking the keys to steal the vehicle.

The offender then stole petrol from the Toogoolawah BP before heading south.

Sergeant Cumner said there had been no further reports of the Landcruiser or any other offences since.

“The last confirmed sighting was the Brisbane Valley Highway, south bound from Toogoolawah heading towards Esk,” he said.

“We’ve got quite a lot of forensic examinations taking place at the moment from the other vehicle that was dumped at Cressbrook.

“That vehicle had been involved in multiple burglaries and police evades in the 24 hours prior.”

The car theft follows an incident involving a 33-year-old Toowoomba man who was wanted for a series of unlawful motor vehicle use charges, arson, drug and property offences.

Sergeant Cumner said two vehicles were stolen from Avoca Vale and Linville and were now under investigation by Toogoolawah and Moore police.

A torched car was found near Gregors Creek Bridge near Toogoolawah. PHOTO: Queensland Police

Another vehicle involved in the incident was located burnt out near Gregor’s Creek Bridge.

The man is wanted on an arrest warrant.

The multiple vehicle thefts have prompted a community warning to secure vehicles and keys, especially on rural properties.

“Property offenders have recently been detected in the Somerset region travelling from the Sunshine Coast, Caboolture and Toowoomba areas to commit offences,” sergeant Cumner said.

“Remove the chance of opportunistic crime by securing property.”

