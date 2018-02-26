Menu
Alleged Sunday morning assault lands man in court

Helen Spelitis
by
26th Feb 2018 11:26 AM

AN ALLEGED road rage incident near an Ipswich shopping centre has landed a Flinders View man in court.

About 10.15am on Sunday emergency services were called to South Station Rd near Booval Fair shopping centre following reports a man had been assaulted.

Paramedics treated a man in his 20s for facial injuries before taking him to Ipswich Hospital.

Queensland Police confirmed a 33-year-old Flinders View man was charged in relation to the incident with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to face court on March 21.

Ipswich Queensland Times
