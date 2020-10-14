Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Alleged stabbing charges upgraded to attempted murder

Ross Irby
14th Oct 2020 3:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ELDERLY Ipswich man Jose Garcia is accused of attempting to murder his female neighbour after an earlier charge was upgraded.

He is accused of stabbing the young woman in a late-night incident at Redbank Plains in March this year.

A call-over in Ipswich Magistrates Court of serious cases being prosecuted by the Crown revealed a charge of doing acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm had been replaced by a charge of attempted murder.

Jose Garcia, now aged 72 and from Bellbird Park, is charged with attempt to murder of a 29-year-old woman in a unit complex on Redbank Plains Rd on Saturday March 7; and two counts of common assault.

Police prosecution had already flagged the likelihood that the charge would be upgraded when the case was mentioned earlier this year.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Garcia remained in custody, and his legal representatives had received the majority of the Crown prosecution brief detailing the charges against him.

“There is a need to now take him through this material with an interpreter (Spanish speaking),” Ms Oxley said.

She said there had been technological issues preventing the Legal Aid office from engaging with him.

Garcia was not required to appear in court and Ms Oxley sought an adjournment to December.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella adjourned the case to December 9.

attempted murder charge ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court redbank plains crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Property SPRAWLING land, luxury designs and high-end appliances are just some of what the region’s priciest homes offer

        Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        Premium Content Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        News Police used DNA to link an Ipswich man to a car break in and stealing offence in...

        • 14th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Premium Content Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Crime Logan teacher accused of rape, attempted rape

        Ipswich school to introduce competitive gaming subject

        Premium Content Ipswich school to introduce competitive gaming subject

        Education It is a billion dollar industry with millions watching and students will learn how...