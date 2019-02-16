Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOUNDING: Police are investigating an alleged wounding at a Banks Creek Road camp ground last night.
WOUNDING: Police are investigating an alleged wounding at a Banks Creek Road camp ground last night. Contributed
Crime

Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition

Dominic Elsome
by
16th Feb 2019 12:47 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM

A MAN has been left in a critical condition after an alleged wounding in the Somerset region.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Banks Creek Road at 11.41pm Friday.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a group of people were at a camp ground when a man was allegedly struck in the head with what appeared to be a shovel.

Paramedics transported a patient with a serious head injury to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A Critical Care paramedic was on-board.

Two other adult males were assessed at the scene, with one transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital with abdominal injuries.

The other male refused transport to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

alleged wounding banks creek road fernvale police queensland ambulance service queensland police service shovel somerset somerset region
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Riverlink chair slams council's land grab as 'insulting'

    premium_icon Riverlink chair slams council's land grab as 'insulting'

    Council News Bob Ell, chairman of Leda Holdings which owns Riverlink Shopping Centre, is fighting for "fair" compensation.

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    News 10 things to do across the region

    Christmas Day headbutt floors sergeant

    premium_icon Christmas Day headbutt floors sergeant

    Crime He was also seen to pull an arm back to throw a punch at a guard

    Child minding service a hit at city restaurant

    premium_icon Child minding service a hit at city restaurant

    News Have a meal while someone else watches the kids