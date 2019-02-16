Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition

WOUNDING: Police are investigating an alleged wounding at a Banks Creek Road camp ground last night.

A MAN has been left in a critical condition after an alleged wounding in the Somerset region.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Banks Creek Road at 11.41pm Friday.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a group of people were at a camp ground when a man was allegedly struck in the head with what appeared to be a shovel.

Paramedics transported a patient with a serious head injury to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A Critical Care paramedic was on-board.

Two other adult males were assessed at the scene, with one transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital with abdominal injuries.

The other male refused transport to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.