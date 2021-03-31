Alleged shooter’s case heard in Ipswich court

Ipswich Magistrates Court has heard the first mention of charges against a man accused of a shooting on Tuesday night.

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Ipswich watch-house after being charged over a shooting incident at Bellbird Park on Tuesday night.

Jake Brian Brown did not appear in person before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning when the matter received a brief mention.

Brown, from Redbank Plains, is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on Tuesday March 30; threatening violence/discharge firearm or other act; common assault; and being in possession of a shortened firearm.



The charges relate to an alleged incident between him and a 39-year-old man, who was shot in the arm at a property in Woods Court just before 10pm.

The case was adjourned to Thursday for mention. It is not known if Brown will make an application for bail.