Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich Magistrates Court has heard the first mention of charges against a man accused of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Ipswich Magistrates Court has heard the first mention of charges against a man accused of a shooting on Tuesday night.
News

Alleged shooter’s case heard in Ipswich court

Ross Irby
31st Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Ipswich watch-house after being charged over a shooting incident at Bellbird Park on Tuesday night.

Jake Brian Brown did not appear in person before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning when the matter received a brief mention.

Brown, from Redbank Plains, is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on Tuesday March 30; threatening violence/discharge firearm or other act; common assault; and being in possession of a shortened firearm.

The charges relate to an alleged incident between him and a 39-year-old man, who was shot in the arm at a property in Woods Court just before 10pm.

The case was adjourned to Thursday for mention. It is not known if Brown will make an application for bail.

acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm alleged shooting ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Iconic pub goes up for sale

    Iconic pub goes up for sale
    • 31st Mar 2021 2:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much new councillors have cost us since election

        Premium Content How much new councillors have cost us since election

        Council News The city welcomed back elected representatives in April last year after 18 months of administration. Here’s how much they’ve earned and how much they’ve claimed so...

        COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Premium Content COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Health COVID check-in app mandatory across Queensland in weeks

        Restrictions lifted after Scenic Rim dams top up

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted after Scenic Rim dams top up

        News There was more good news for country residents following last week’s rain

        Man hospitalised after car flips onto its roof

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after car flips onto its roof

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the single-vehicle rollover which saw a...