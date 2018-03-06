Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged sex offender ‘unfairly sacked’: Commission

by CRAIG DUNLOP
6th Mar 2018 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN alleged sex offender was unfairly sacked from his job as a delivery driver despite concerns his co-workers no longer felt safe working alongside him, the Fair Work Commission has ruled.

Thomas Lynch, of Alawa, was arrested in May last year and spent more than two months on remand before being released on bail in mid-July.

Mr Lynch has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court in August, on sexual assault, aggravated assault and threat to kill charges.

Mr Lynch has indicated he plans to challenge the criminal charges.

His employer, Reward Hospitality, sacked him last October, more than five months after he was stood down on leave without pay.

But Fair Work Commissioner Michelle Bissett last month found his bosses unfairly terminated his employment in October, and ordered his job be reinstated.

Ms Bissett found Mr Lynch's employers unfairly sacked him because the company, not Mr Lynch, was responsible for his five month "absence" from work.

"In this case (Mr Lynch's) absence was caused directly by the actions of (the company), in standing (Mr Lynch) down without pay 'pending the outcome' of court proceedings," Ms Bissett said.

" ... It is difficult to see that this absence could cause a valid reason for dismissal.

"The reason for (Mr Lynch's) arrest does not relate to his employment." Ms Bissett said the company "may have held some concerns as to the wellbeing of other employees" but there was no evidence "the concern, if it did exist, was justified".

She said the other employees who "might have raised a concern" have since moved on from the company, and that management could have kept those employees separate from Mr Lynch if necessary. One employee, Maryann Criddle, told the hearing in February she felt "uncomfortable and intimidated" knowing the reasons for Mr Lynch's arrest.

She said the "girls" in the company's retail shop also had concerns, but that they did not know the reasons for Mr Lynch's arrest. Mr Lynch is likely to remain stood-down without pay until his trial.

fair work commission sex offender
SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with possible establishment of a new landfill site.

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Crime The crash was filmed by a following driver's dash-cam

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Politics Ministers will meet with residents and stakeholders from Monday

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
100mm of rain in 90 minutes

100mm of rain in 90 minutes

News The downpour caused flash flooding in some areas

  • 6th Mar 2018 6:20 AM

Local Partners