Alleged sex attacker to be charged

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri, who was allegedly found naked in a bathroom interfering with a 7-year-old child, arrives at Maroubra Police Station after being released from hospital. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri, who was allegedly found naked in a bathroom interfering with a 7-year-old child, arrives at Maroubra Police Station after being released from hospital. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The man at the centre of the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in a toilet in southern Sydney is set to be charged by police.

Anthony Sampieri, 54, was led into Maroubra Police Station in handcuffs just after 4pm today and will be charged by detectives, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Police are expected to lay a number of charges in relation to the attack at Kogarah on November 15.

Mr Sampieri is accused of attacking the young girl in a toilet next to a Dance Studio where she had been taking lessons.

Two men who went looking for the girl helped stop the attack. In the confrontation one man was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and neck by Mr Sampieri before the attacker was detained.

Mr Sampieri suffered facial injuries in the altercation and has been receiving treatment for liver cancer, but today was deemed by doctors to be "fit" and moved from hospital into the custody of police.

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri, who was allegedly found naked in a bathroom interfering with a 7-year-old child, arrives at Maroubra Police Station after being released from hospital. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

In the days after the incident, it was revealed Sampieri was on parole for the sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman in 2012.

On Thursday NSW Police admitted to failings after a complaint by a woman about an offensive call from Mr Sampieri in late October was not passed on to the parole board.

Two female victims of the convicted sex offender revealed to news.com.au this week how they were allegedly stalked by him during an escalating ice-fuelled sexual rampage.

The women disclosed how Mr Sampieri terrified them with personal phone calls suggesting disgusting sex acts.

Two weeks after Sampieri's first filthy phone call, he raped a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint after being let out of prison early on parole.

NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott on Wednesday said he was "horrified" that the man had been granted parole and has requested an urgent briefing. He also took aim at the state's parole board.

"The mere fact that I have taken parole board decisions to the Supreme Court in the past is good evidence to suggest that I'm not comfortable with a lot of parole board decisions," he told reporters.

NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley called for a system-wide review of parole and more resources for police. "The police do an amazing job keeping tabs on some of the most dangerous offenders in our society but they cannot do it with one hand tied behind their backs," he said in a statement.

Mr Sampieri was never charged with the sexually threatening phone calls made in October 2012 to at least four women in the Wollongong and southern NSW Coast areas.

In a statement of Friday, NSW Police said a leading senior constable from St George Police Area Command has been "suspended with pay" following an internal investigation into the handling of the woman's complaint.