Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

POLICE allege a drug deal was the likely background to a crime where a man was driven from outside a police station to the scene of an alleged robbery.

One of the accused, Raymond Scott Rodgers, was granted bail by Ipswich Magistrate Andy Cridland on Monday.

Rodgers, 32, appeared from the police watch-house via video-link on five charges, including robbery in company when armed at Chuwar on October 22; and burglary to commit an offence.

Police opposed bail, with prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick saying Rodgers was already on bail and would face a committal hearing on unrelated charges.

The alleged victim had apparently met the people involved outside the Mount Gravatt police station on Logan Road.

Only fragments of the police allegations were revealed in court.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the burglary allegation would be contested.

Mr Hans said Rodgers had a serious heart ailment and required medication that he had not been able to take while held in watch-house custody.

He said Rodgers was a single father with two children, who would abide by a curfew.

Magistrate Andy Cridland was reluctant to grant bail as Rodgers’ home was close to that of an alleged victim, saying he was alleged to have made verbal threats.

Mr Cridland granted bail. Rodgers must report five days a week to Goodna police.