Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
​
News

Alleged robbers forced staff into office, stole money from pub

Georgie Adams
20th May 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Southwest detectives are investigating the armed robbery for a St George business during the early hours of Thursday which resulted in two people being injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 4.30am, two people allegedly gained entry to the hotel at the corner of Henry and Victoria Streets.

Once inside they alleged forced three people into an office, where tills and money were stolen.

A 67-year-old man sustained wounds to his head, arms and leg, while a 39-year-old woman also suffered a small laceration to her head.

None of the injuries were life threatening and the man was transported to St George Hospital.

A vehicle, believed to have been stolen from New South Wales was located burnt out in a nearby laneway shortly afterwards.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100922159.

Originally published as Alleged robbers forced staff into office, stole money from pub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: What’s in Qld quarantine proposal that lost ScoMo

        Premium Content Revealed: What’s in Qld quarantine proposal that lost ScoMo

        Health As politicking continues between Queensland and the Commonwealth over a proposed quarantine facility near Toowoomba, more details have been revealed.

        Man suffers facial injuries in truck, car collision

        Premium Content Man suffers facial injuries in truck, car collision

        News The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in Brisbane

        Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Premium Content Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Crime Top Qld cop has spoken out about our domestic violence crisis

        Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Premium Content Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Crime The man thought he could drive again after receiving a letter in the mail from...