Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged rape at Mackay sports club fancy dress party

Janessa Ekert
2nd Dec 2019 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MACKAY man has refuted claims he sexually assaulted another member of his sporting club while she was passed out in the back of her car.

It is alleged the incident occurred in December last year during the soccer club's end of year celebration.

Crown Prosecutor Will Slack told the jury the woman woke to "the feeling of someone pulling her pants down" before she was sexually assaulted.

The man had pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to one count of digital rape.

"Sporting clubs are somewhat of an institution in Australia, they bring people closer together and often form lifelong friendships," Mr Slack said told the jury during his opening address.

"The classic end of season function is also a contributor to that and is also an opportunity for members of the club to celebrate their achievements throughout the year.

"It is certainly not an occasion to commit unlawful sexual acts on other club members."

The court heard the end of year celebration had been fancy dress and the woman had been drinking from about 2pm - and although things became "hazy" for her later in the afternoon, she claimed she did not have a lot to drink.

The jury heard she recalled needing assistance to use the toilet because of her costume and also vomiting while in the bathroom.

Mr Slack said the next thing the woman remembered was waking up on the back seat of her car wearing different clothes before she fell back to sleep.

The court heard she then recalled was waking up to her underwear being removed followed by the sexual assault.

Mr Slack said when she asked who it was, a male voice responded with the name of her boyfriend.

"However she knew straight away that it wasn't her partner and recognised the voice," Mr Slack said.

"She turned to look at him … and she recognised the defendant straight away."

The court was closed as the woman gave evidence for the six-man, six-woman jury.

More Stories

editors picks mackay court mackay crime mackay police rape soccer
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime A Queensland father has been busted hiding up to $28,000 of ice in baby nappies and formula tins - at his home where six children lived.

        Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        premium_icon Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        News They raised a significant sum with the help of the community.

        Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        premium_icon Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        Sport WITH the concentrated attention on Ipswich-bred winner Ash Barty, it’s another...

        Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        premium_icon Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        Crime The 46-year-old will face court in the new year.