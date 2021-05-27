Menu
A man wanted over serious domestic violence breaches has been found in the most chilling of places at the vicitm’s home. Picture: Supplied
News

Alleged offender’s chilling hiding place

by Darren Cartwright
27th May 2021 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM

A man wanted over the alleged serious assault and strangulation of a woman in a domestic violence incident has been found, allegedly hiding in the most chilling of places at the woman’s home.

Just a day after he was accused of breaking into the woman’s home and assaulting her, he was allegedly found hiding in her bed base.

Police made the startling discovery on Wednesday morning after concerned neighbours rushed to help the woman, who was allegedly being assaulted at a residence south of Brisbane, on Tuesday evening.

Neighbours raised the alarm and attempted to intervene, causing the man to flee an Ipswich home, police said.

He managed to evade police until Wednesday morning when he was allegedly found back at the victim’s residence.

The man, 33, is accused of forcing his way into the residence and seriously assaulting the woman, including strangling her.

“Around 11am yesterday (May 26), investigations led police to the man’s car located several blocks from the woman’s address before detectives and specialist police from the Public Safety Response Team entered the woman’s home and allegedly located the man concealed inside the base of her bed,” police said.

He has been charged with numerous domestic violence-related offences including burglary, committing an indictable offence, and deprivation of liberty, strangulation/choking, unlawful stalking and entering a dwelling with intent.

The man was denied bail and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Alleged offender’s chilling hiding place

