Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January.
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January. Annie Perets
Crime

Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READING from a piece of paper held tightly in his hands, an accused murderer launched into an unprompted speech in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Mr Hilder, 63, is charged with murder.

His mention in court was a chance for all involved to get an update of how the case was tracking.

The court heard a brief of evidence was currently being prepared against Mr Hilder.

Mr Hilder appeared by a video link from custody, where he has been since his arrest on January 22.

No plea has been entered on the murder charge.

Mr Hilder's case will be mentioned in court again on May 16.

A court was previously told Mr Hilder was homeless at the time of the alleged offence.

Police allege Mr Thackrah was stabbed while trying to stop his car being broken into.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police charge man after amber alert

    premium_icon Police charge man after amber alert

    News Police have charged a man who was subject to an amber alert yesterday afternoon.

    Alleged Ipswich drunk-driver hits pedestrians in Brisbane

    Alleged Ipswich drunk-driver hits pedestrians in Brisbane

    Crime A drunk driver has hit three teenagers

    'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    premium_icon 'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    Opinion It turned out their suspicions were more than justified

    Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    premium_icon Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    News Jets CEO talks about club spirit and his future plans