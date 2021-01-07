Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Laidley man will front Ipswich court in February on 38 serious drug and traffic offences.
A Laidley man will front Ipswich court in February on 38 serious drug and traffic offences.
Crime

Alleged Laidley drug trafficker to front Ipswich court

Hugh Suffell
7th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Laidley man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court next month after being charged with 38 offences.

Robert James Hicks appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 4, for a string of serious drug and traffic offences.

LOCAL NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

He fronted court with 35 supplying dangerous drugs charges, one drug trafficking charge and one charge of possessing a mobile phone used in the commission of crime, which were moved to the Ipswich court for committal mention on February 24, at 10.00am.

He will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of disqualified driving.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll released Hicks on bail with the condition that he be required to report to Laidley Police Station every Monday, commencing January 11.

NETWORK NEWS: US CHAOS LIVE: Twitter turns off Trump's account

His father, Ernest Robert Hicks, will appear on the same day in Ipswich for one charge of possessing an item used in the commission of crime and one charge of supplying dangerous drugs.

He was also released on bail.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton magistrates court ipswich magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Premium Content Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Rural Freight costs three times higher than normal have forced Lockyer vegetable growers to cut production.

        Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        Premium Content Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        News Solid downpours were recorded across the region after storms rolled through...

        Two-car crash lands woman in hospital

        Premium Content Two-car crash lands woman in hospital

        News A patient has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a crash at an intersection...

        NAMED: 112 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 112 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime The QT publishes the names of everyone due to front the Ipswich courts