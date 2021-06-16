Menu
Celeste Manno was murdered allegedly by her former colleague while sleeping in her bedroom in November 2020. Picture: Supplied
News

Alleged killer to undergo psych evaluation

by Frances Vinall
16th Jun 2021 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

The man accused of murdering 23-year-old Celeste Manno will have himself undergo psychiatric assessment as his defence team prepares its case.

Luay Sako’s medical records were released to his legal defence team after an order in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The medical documents, from Justice Health, will be provided to a forensic psychiatrist, his lawyer Sam Norton said.

Luay Sako allegedly stalked and killed Celeste Manno in her home in Mernda.
Police allege Celeste Manno was murdered by her colleague while sleeping in her bedroom in November 2020.
The Roxburgh Park man is charged with murdering Ms Manno in the early hours of November 16 after allegedly sneaking into her bedroom window while she slept.

The pair worked together at a call centre and it is alleged he had formed an obsession with her after she was nice to him.

The court previously heard he was not on medication and had no known mental health issues.

He remains behind bars on remand as his case progresses through the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

