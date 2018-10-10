Moment alleged kidnappers hand themselves in

The moment the alleged kidnappers hand themselves over. Picture: NSW Police

THIS is the moment two alleged kidnappers stop to embrace before handing themselves over to police.

Clearly surrounded and with nowhere to go, the men who police had been chasing for alleged attempted murder by fire and kidnapping, appear to give up and bend over visibly exhausted from running in a field northwest of Sydney.

In police helicopter footage released from the dramatic statewide manhunt that unfolded last night, the two men appear to shake hands and hug before moving to the middle of the empty field in Sackville with their arms up.

This is the moment the two men appear to shake hands. Picture: NSW Police

They can then be seen embracing each other. Picture: NSW Police

Officers then swarm the pair who get on the ground, ending a nerve-racking chase that involved serious concerns for the welfare of the missing family members allegedly taken by the men.

Early yesterday morning a grandfather had been allegedly bound and left in a room while 20 litres of petrol were poured through the home in Ootha, near Condobolin, and set alight during a terrifying home invasion.

His wife, daughter and grandchildren were allegedly abducted from a property, prompting a massive search to find them.

Police allege two men armed with a shotgun, knife and an axe assaulted the 68-year-old and knocked him unconscious.

The home was then burned to the ground - leading to fears there could be victims inside.

The grandfather escaped the home and was discovered by a neighbour more than 1km away.

It's understood the boys were visiting their grandmother's home with their mum while on school holidays.

The men then walk with their hands up to police. Picture: NSW Police

The grandmother and boys were left on the side of the road last night before the two men were arrested in Sackville nearby shortly after.

Police have charged the two men, aged 23 and 29, with various offences.

Later that night, a woman and a 44-year-old man police had been hunting were both found in bushland near Blaxlands Ridge, about 20km north of Windsor.

The man was arrested and the woman has been taken into the care of local police.

The third man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment and examinations, and is expected to be charged.

The actions of the grandfather have been hailed as "extraordinary" during the incident.

"He fell in and out of consciousness a number of times throughout the four-hour ordeal," Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.

"He received head injuries through the assault. I think hats off to him, obviously, his bravery in terms of what he did next, which was, he thought of the others and alerted neighbours.

"He is very lucky, as they all are, that we have been able to resolve this matter without the loss of life."

The men were clearly outnumbered. Picture: NSW Police