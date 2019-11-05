Alleged kidnapper and thief to remain behind bars

An alleged kidnapper and thief will remain behind bars for what police say was a knifepoint robbery organised through an online marketplace.

A 33-year-old man was contacted in February through an online marketplace by a man trying to sell a new laptop, NSW Police say.

That afternoon the man agreed to meet the seller at an apartment in Punchbowl - but police allege it was an ambush.

Two men allegedly robbed the younger man while threatening him with a blade and held him against his will.

Haysam Zreika is accused of a knifepoint robbery.

They stole his cash and car keys before he was allowed to leave.

A lengthy investigation finally had its breakthrough in mid-August when police arrested a 39-year-old alleged kidnapper.

About two weeks later detectives tracked down Haysam Zreika, 40, on a street in Camperdown.

Zreika, police have alleged, threatened the 33-year-old man at Punchbowl at knifepoint.

Detectives allege he was also behind an aggravated break in at Wolli Creek in July where 200 pieces of furniture were stolen from a unit block basement.

He was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, detain person in company for advantage and aggravated break and enter.

Zreika fronted Newtown Local Court on Tuesday where he did not apply for release and it was formally refused.

He is expected back in the same court again later this month.