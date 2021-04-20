Alleged Harvey Norman thief refused bail

A woman has been refused bail after being charged with stealing from Harvey Norman at Booval.

A woman has been refused bail after being charged with stealing from Harvey Norman at Booval.

A WOMAN accused of stealing goods to the value of $1538 from a Harvey Norman store has been refused bail, despite her lawyer explaining that she needed to care for her dying father.

An Ipswich court this week heard the accused already has about 100 convictions for dishonesty offences.

Mary Ann Lesley Bransden, 39, from Booval and previously Churchill, appeared via video-link from the police watch-house when her bail application was made by lawyer Matthew Fairclough in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Bransden was charged on the weekend with a series of offences after police found her riding as a passenger in an allegedly stolen car.

Mr Fairclough said Bransden sought bail because she was the carer for her father.

“She instructs he has advanced lung cancer and she is scared of him passing,” he said.

“And her partner has had recent open-heart surgery.”

Police opposed bail, with the court hearing that she failed to appear in court on earlier charges of burglary and receiving tainted property.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Bransden also gave police a false name when picked up in the motor vehicle.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said documents before her showed Bransden had never reported once after being granted bail on March 12.

She said Bransden was now charged with stealing $1538 of goods on March 16 from Harvey Norman at Booval.

“I understand there is CCTV evidence,” Ms Sturgess said.

The court heard the charges related to offences alleged to have occurred between January 12 and March 16 that include burglary, receiving, and drug offences.

Ms Sturgess said she had counted about 100 convictions on her record for offences of dishonesty.

She noted Brandsen had 12 convictions for failing to appear at court and police were alleging she had again offended while on bail.

Finding her to be an unacceptable risk, Ms Sturgess refused bail.

Bransden was remanded in custody with her case adjourned to May 10.