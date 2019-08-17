Alleged gunman revealed as son of pro-guns politician

THE son of the founder of the Love Australia or Leave Party is facing multiple weapons charges on the Gold Coast after allegedly leading police on a four-hour rampage through the streets of Southport overnight.

29-year-old Jaimie Ronald Madden, son of controversial Queensland politician Kim Vuga, was charged with 15 offences in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He is accused of carjacking three vehicles and threatening multiple people with a gun.

The incident ended in a lengthy standoff with police at a Nerang St petrol station, where he was taken into custody peacefully just before midnight on Friday.

14 August 2015, Townsville, Queensland - Kim Vuga at her Townsville home - Photo: Cameron Laird

Mrs Vuga, who is the president of the Love Australia or Leave Party, posted a message for the alleged victims to her party Facebook page this afternoon.

Mrs Vuga lives in Townsville and rose to fame after appearing on the 2015 SBS television program Go Back to Wh ere You Came From.

"Our family's deepest wish at this time is for the many victims to be able to resource the necessary help required so that they may be able to rebuild their lives," she said.

Mrs Vuga also thanked police for the way they responded.

"Our hear felt (sic) thanks go to QLD Police, who selflessly go to work every day, putting their lives on the line to protect others."

Mrs Vuga has previously publicly defended her son, describing him in 2015 as a "brilliant dad" to two children.

She has also been regularly vocal about her pro-gun stance.

Anti Muslim post on Facebook by Kim Vuga Love Australia or Leave Party.

The Love Australia or Leave Party, which she founded, has been registered for federal elections since October 2016 standing on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam platform.

In recent days Mrs Vuga has shared links on her personal Facebook page to multiple news stories about Sydney's fatal stabbing.

She also shared information about the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege, along with the hashtag #NothingToDoWithMentalHealth.

Kim Vuga (right) with fellow right wing politician Pauline Hanson and Marcus Cornish at the Protect Penrith Action Group's fundraiser in 2015.

Madden has been charged with 15 offences including five counts of armed robbery, three counts each of wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of serious assault police while armed, and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle with prior conviction and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was due to front court this morning but was excused as he recovered from "health issues", the court heard.

The matter is due to be mentioned again in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.