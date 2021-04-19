Alleged gunman fronts court as tributes flow for dad

Family of slain Burpengary father Daytona James Paul said he would be dearly missed.

The alleged murderer who gunned down two men will face court today as detectives work to establish a motive for the shooting which caused "chaotic scenes" at a townhouse complex north of Brisbane.

Burpengary father of two Daytona James Paul, 23, who was remembered as a charismatic father who could "light up the room," was shot alongside a 37-year-old man, who was yet to be identified, at the Caboolture units on busy Lower King St.

Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian described the aftermath of the shooting as "quite chaotic" and said police were still trying to establish a motive for the killings which he believed was not random.

Police investigating at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"It appears the three men involved were known to each other," Det Supt Fadian said.

"It was not a random incident and the community should not feel concerned about their own safety as a result of this."

When asked if police were investigating if the shooting was drug-related, Det Supt Fadian said police were "considering all avenues."

Residents in nearby units were evacuated on Saturday night and placed in temporary accommodation.

Det Supt Fadian said they would be allowed to return to their homes once the investigation was complete.

Forensic police at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Police launched a manhunt across Brisbane for Bird who was arrested three hours later at a Cornubia service station, about 80km from the scene, and was taken into custody "without incident".

It is alleged the Toyota Yaris he was driving was seen by witnesses leaving the scene of the Caboolture shooting.

Yesterday Mr Paul's heartbroken sister Phoenix Paul told the Courier Mail she had driven with her father and partner to the Caboolture unit after feeling like "something was off".

"He never not answered his phone, especially when one of us called," she said.

When they arrived Mr Paul had been taken to hospital and they were given the heartbreaking news at 10pm last night.

Daytona James Paul was a talented graffiti artist and aspiring rapper.

She said Mr Paul, a stay at home dad with two children and two step children, would be dearly missed.

"He was very charismatic and could light up the room," she said.

"He always made everyone feel special and he was extremely artistic."

The family had started a GoFundMe page to help raise $10,000 to repatriate her brother's body from Brisbane to their home in Rotorua.

"We need any and all support to take him home from Brisbane, back to New Zealand," Phoenix Paul wrote on the fundraiser.

"It's hard having to reach out for help, but all we can say is that any help big or small is more than appreciated."

Bird was charged with two counts of murder, possess shortened firearm, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M and authority required to possess explosives.

He will face Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Det Supt Fadian appealed for anyone with witnesses to contact police.

"At this stage people are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Lower King St Caboolture area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm who may have seen or heard anything, or especially anyone who was in the area with in-car camera, to please contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000."

