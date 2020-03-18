Alleged double axe murder case delayed

Police are investigating an alleged double murder that took place at Calliope Caravan Park late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.

THE man accused of the Calliope double axe murder had his case adjourned once again for six months when it was mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

John Bircsak, 64, was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies, a woman, 60 and a man, 63, were discovered at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said the matter was awaiting a sentencing date in another court and she suspected it may be delayed in light of coronavirus concerns.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman's body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The matters will be before the court again on September 15.