Alleged copper heist caused up to $250,000 in loss, damage

Harley Pink is charged with offences of break and enter and stealing. Picture: File

A BIG copper heist may have cost a Rocklea business owner as much as $250,000 in loss and damages, an Ipswich court heard this week.

An Ipswich man accused of being one of the offenders was this week refused bail when he faced Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The accused, Harley Pink, will remain in jail over Christmas.

Harley James Roy Pink, 37, from Bundamba, appeared via-video-link from the police watch-house charged with a series of offences including two charges of entering premises by break and stealing on December 14; stealing a trailer at Rocklea; and stealing tyre rims valued at $6,600.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail with the most serious alleged offence involving theft and damages of an estimated $250,000 at IVECO in Rocklea.

It was alleged copper cables and roof wiring was cut and removed from the truck dealership.

In another offence police allege a shipping container at Acacia Ridge had been broken into and car rims valued at $6600 stolen.

In opposing bail, Sgt Dick said the case would appear strong with police locating Pink with a male co-accused on December 14 while attempting to unload copper wire.

Pink told police that he did not know the co-accused until that day, however, police had viewed CCTV from December 12 showing the face of a male that looked similar to the co-accused.

Sgt Dick said Pink had significant criminal history, and at the time was on a suspended six-month jail sentence imposed on December 2.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the charge alleging one-quarter of a million dollars in loss was the most serious faced by Pink.

“It is a circumstantial case. Police identify two offenders in the early hours of December 14 and later identify him with a co-accused at a scrap yard,” Mr Hans said.

“Intercepted at a recycling plant in a car that does not belong to him. It belongs to the co-accused Mr Brodie.

“Mr Pink denies involvement in the offences.”

Mr Hans said forensic swabs taken had not yet been matched to Pink or to anyone else.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Pink was already subject to a suspended jail term for offences of a like nature.

Mr Cridland refused bail, with Pink’s matters adjourned to Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 11.