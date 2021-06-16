Menu
A man accused of bashing an elderly woman outside a church has appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Penny Stephens
News

Alleged church grandma basher faces court

by Caroline Schelle
16th Jun 2021 3:46 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

The man accused of brutally bashing a Melbourne grandmother as she opened a church and then allegedly stealing her shopping trolley needs to undergo a psychiatric report, a court has been told.

Amrick Roy is charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, intentionally causing injury, robbery and theft in March 2021.

The 26-year-old appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a brief hearing.

Elderly grandmother Penelope Katsavos was left bloodied and bruised after an alleged attack outside a church in South Yarra. Photo: Supplied
His lawyer Andrew Waters asked the court matter to be adjourned so they could obtain an evidentiary psychiatric report.

Police allege the Box Hill man assaulted Penelope Katsavos while she was opening the St Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in South Yarra on March 13 earlier this year.

The 78-year-old grandmother was allegedly punched in the face, pushed to the ground and kicked. She was found alone on the ground at Barry St for 30 minutes before a worker who was cleaning the street found her.

Ms Katsavos was left with horrifying injuries after an alleged assault outside her church. Picture: Supplied
Ms Katsavos, of South Yarra, was taken to hospital with a broken wrist, a fractured hip, a severely bruised face and a bleed to the brain.

Mr Roy is also charged with intentionally cause injury and recklessly cause injury in relation to a separate incident on the same Saturday at Prahran, a suburb that borders South Yarra.

His case was adjourned for him to undergo the psychiatric evaluation, and he will next face court in August.

