Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accused shooter Brenton Tarrant. Picture: Supplied
The accused shooter Brenton Tarrant. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Christchurch shooter hit with new charges

21st May 2019 3:31 PM

NEW Zealand Police have laid a terror charge and three additional charges against the man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque massacre in March.

Police have also charged Brenton Tarrant, 29, with an additional murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges.

Tarrant is already accused of killing 51 people after opening fire at two New Zealand mosques.

He will now face a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act.

The suspected white supremacist was previously charged with only one murder following the attack.

More Stories

brenton tarrant christchurch attack editors picks

Top Stories

    With livestock on the road, who gives way to whom?

    premium_icon With livestock on the road, who gives way to whom?

    News Motorists need to take care on rural roads as the drought continues to impact graziers

    • 21st May 2019 5:00 PM
    Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    premium_icon Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    Politics Both sides of politics in Queensland need to wake up

    • 21st May 2019 4:50 PM
    Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    premium_icon Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    Council News Former council CEO to stand trial for official corruption

    • 21st May 2019 3:35 PM
    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    premium_icon Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Offbeat "It sounded like one of the aisles had fallen down"