‘You belong in jail’: Alleged child sex victim to magistrate

Graeme Curran arrives at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: Peter Rae

A MAN accusing a high profile magistrate of sexually abusing him as a child nearly forty years ago got drunk with his girlfriend and told the "paedophile" he belongs in jail, a court heard.

The alleged victim's partner has denied levelling the horrific allegations against Graeme Curran for money, but told his Downing Centre District Court trial he does deserve compensation.

The teenage boy Curran allegedly nicknamed his 'little chicken" and indecently assaulted nine times in the 1980s grew up to become an alcoholic and also abused psychedelic drugs, the court heard on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old strongly denies grooming his underprivileged family friend with overseas holidays or ever inappropriately touching him.

The complainant's girlfriend gave evidence on Tuesday, stating the couple got boozed in 2014 and sent Curran two text messages and a long email together saying "you are done".

"You belong in jail, you are a paedophile," the email stated.

"You f***ed with my teenage years and in turn with my life … it doesn't go away, it will never go away, I will always have to live with this."

The woman told the jury she regrets sending the messages but the couple wanted the magistrate to own his alleged actions, adding he had cried and apologised in the past.

But Curran replied denying any wrongdoing and said he regarded the complainant "very fondly and warmly", the court heard.

In a subsequent email the alleged victim claimed he was entitled to damages from the magistrate, who'd already given him more than $34,000 over two years.

"The fact remains this man abused him and he deserves compensation," the complainant's girlfriend said.

Earlier the court heard the complainant underwent hypnotherapy around 1993 "to encourage him to express his bottled-up emotions" and was told to hypnotise himself at home by a doctor "to enhance memory".

Defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC says it could have reshaped his childhood memories, while "tripping on hallucinogenic drugs … adds to the difficulties of determining the accuracy of someone's recollection".

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Andrew Ellis told the court any impact the hypnosis had is likely to have been small while the acid, magic mushrooms and cannabis the alleged victim took is less likely to have altered his recollection.

"I can't see any evidence that it introduced the memory of being abused," he said.

But the witness agreed hypnotherapy can induce false memories and strengthen a person's confidence in others, adding if the complainant had been self-hypnotising daily as directed it raised more questions about the potential for interference.

The defence says the complainant's accusations have generally grown bigger and badder since he first went to police in 2004, noting that in March 2015 he told detectives he'd remembered for the first time that Curran performed oral sex on him during a private sailing trip when he was 13 and 14.

Dr Ellis said most experts agree it's very uncommon for repressed memories to be recovered in detail later in life.

Two of the complainant's friends gave evidence on Monday that he revealed to them during their university years that Curran had raped him - something he does not allege now and which the magistrate has not been charged over.

The former Children's Court magistrate is accused of molesting the boy he first met in 1974 when Curran was 22 and the kid was seven.

The Crown alleges the trusted babysitter became a father figure to the victim but slept naked with the boy, took baths with him and touched his genitals during weekend sleepovers at his Sydney home when he was a teen.

The trial continues before Acting Judge Anthony Rafter.