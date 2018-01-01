‘You stole our land’ stolen car rampage

The vehicle is seen proceeding through a red light.

YOUNG criminals have taunted police, rammed a police vehicle and declared "you stole our land" to a motorist during a rampage in Townsville.

About 8am yesterday reports emerged an orange 2014 Isuzu D-Max Dual Cab had been stolen from a home in West End.

That was the beginning of an epic crime spree across the city as the offenders, believed to be three juveniles of indigenous appearance, flaunted the law as they crisscrossed the city.

Townsville District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Kylee Haydon confirmed at 11am today the vehicle had rammed a police car early this morning and was still at large.

Sen Sergeant Haydon said the stolen vehicle rammed the police car about 4.40am at the intersection of Ingham Rd and Hugh St in Garbutt.

"The vehicle had been stolen about 24 hours earlier and was involved in a number of property offences including break and enters," she said.

"Three juveniles in the vehicle have all been identified and are still outstanding.

"There was minor damage to the police vehicle and no one was injured."

Crime groups on social media posted a report of the theft sparking a huge response from people reporting the location of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seen in the Gumvale Store yesterday, and later seen on Mooney St.

It was later seen outbound on Ross River Road and then at Fulham Rd Vincent heading towards Heatley.

Later the vehicle was seen near Heatley Park towards Vincent and then near Fulham Rd at Kirwan.

The vehicle was also sighted on Bundock St going towards the city.

One person said the offenders threw a deodorant can out of the vehicle, which has been linked to chroming - or inhaling aerosols.

Social media has been abuzz with reports of the vehicle.

Last month a teenager girl and boy died of chroming in separate incidents in Townsville.

Photos show the vehicle heading through a red light as a police vehicle proceeded through an intersection.

The vehicle was seen doing burnouts and at one point was parked on a city street at Rosslea.

One residents reported conversing with the alleged offenders at traffic lights on Ingham Rd, apparently referencing land rights and the inflamed racial situation that exists in the undercurrent of Townsville.

"They gave me a gob-full, telling me I stole (their) land," the resident said.

"(They) took off (and) almost run me (sic) off the road when they turned to head to Charters Towers Rd through a red light.

"The car is dinged up on the left hand side."

The offenders reportedly taunted police by posting on social media "you can't catch us".

Family members have also defended the alleged offenders by staying their relatives were "no longer" in the vehicle.

The public is advised to contact police if they sight the vehicle.

Ramming on the rise

Offenders in a stolen car maliciously rammed a police vehicle in Townsville near a youth prison on December 24.

That incident came afer three elderly people were left for dead on the Bruce Highway on Friday after two stolen vehicles allegedly crashed into a third vehicle while racing.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed a police car.