Alleged car thief jumps into dam to evade police

A PURSUIT involving multiple police crews and the Polair helicopter ended when officers chased the alleged offender into a dam on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man fled the car on foot about 3.30pm, leaving it at the side of the Cunningham Highway as he ran into bushland and into a dam.

A police spokeswoman said a stolen Isuzu was seen driving dangerously through Inala about 3pm.

She told the Queensland Times police had used a tyre deflation device to try to stop the car.

“He has gone through Acacia Ridge, westbound on the Ipswich Motorway about 3.30pm,” the spokeswoman said.

“He was driving dangerously along the Ipswich Motorway and Cunningham Highway before jumping out of the vehicle and running into bushland.”

Once leaving the car, the man ran through bushland and jumped into a dam. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The alleged offender was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The incident followed an earlier alleged car-jacking spree in Ipswich where a man crashed a stolen Subaru into the fence of Legacy House Ipswich at Brisbane Rd, Booval.

The incidents are not thought to be linked.

