Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council News

Alleged bullying claims flagged for next council meeting

Adam Daunt
4th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Allegations of bullying are again set to be discussed when the Lismore City Council next meets on February 9.

Councillor Nancy Casson is set to move a motion raising the matter.

The motion wants "executive staff and councillors be made aware of the outcome of the alleged bullying claim of councillors Casson, (Adam) Guise and (Eddie) Lloyd" and an email be sent to executive staff and councillors advising of the outcome.

The motion claims that "councillors Casson, Guise and Lloyd are unaware of what staff members and fellow councillors have been informed in relation to the mayor's restrictions placed upon each of them. Their reputations need to be cleared".

This is not the first-time accusations of bullying have been tabled at a Lismore Council meeting.

In October last year, Cr Casson accused then mayor Isaac Smith of bullying her for the preceding six months after he asked council to take a stand against the issue in his mayoral minute.

"I have a real problem with you saying you will not stand any bullying when I am sitting here feeling incredibly anxious at the moment because I have been bullied by you for the last six months," she said during the meeting.

SEE MORE: Infighting at Lismore City Council meeting

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Premium Content Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Crime Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy at their Springfield Lakes home in 2019

        Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Premium Content Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Council News The head of the council’s infrastructure and environment department has left the...

        Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Premium Content Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Rugby League United approach respecting Amberley links to strengthen case for 17th side in...

        Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Premium Content Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Property Heavy interstate buyer competition delivers record sale for booming area