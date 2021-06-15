Menu
Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.
Crime

Alleged Bistro C restaurant fraudster to stand trial

Aisling Brennan
15th Jun 2021 12:33 PM
A Coast woman accused of stealing a significant amount of money from her employer will face trial later this year.

Jodi Louise Nuske, 43, is charged with fraud after dishonestly gaining financial advantage by an employee between $30,000 and $100,000.

Police allege she stole the money from Bistro C in Hastings St while she was in control of company accounts between May 31, 2013 and January 1, 2017.

Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court with lawyer Adam Magill in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.
Police arrested the Noosaville woman in July 2019 after the business owner reported alleged financial discrepancies in 2017.

Ms Nuske was committed to stand trial when her matter was briefly mentioned in Maroochydore District Court on Monday, June 14.

The trial will start on September 13, more than two years after her initial arrest.

Ms Nuske is yet to enter any formal plea and remains on bail.

