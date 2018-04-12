Alleged bag thief with bad heart bailed

A DAD-of-five with a bad heart charged with the theft of a woman's handbag was granted bail after denying the bag was on the woman at the time.

Craig Munday said he had won the bag playing poker machines.

Police also accuse 50-year-old Mundy of being in possession of methylamphetamine when arrested. Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Mundy had suffered heart attacks and was at risk of another.

Craig William Mundy, from Blackstone, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with robbery at Calamvale; unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, and attempted fraud at Marsden; stealing at Redbank Plains; drug possession (6g of methylamphetamine) at Booval; and stealing at West Ipswich, all offences are alleged to have happened on April 9.

No pleas were entered.

Defence lawyer Brianna Edwards made the successful bail application.

She said Mundy denied the allegations and that he had been under the influence of methylamphetamine that day.

Ms Edwards said Mundy claims to have had three heart attacks and that it is only a matter of time before the next one.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess allowed bail and adjourned his matters to Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 17.