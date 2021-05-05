Menu
Police charged a Moreton Bay woman after she allegedly elbowed an older woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.
Crime

Alleged assault victim ‘elbowed’ near shopping centre

Lachlan Mcivor
5th May 2021 12:00 PM
IPSWICH police charged a Moreton Bay woman with serious assault after she allegedly elbowed an older woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

She was one of three people charged by police over alleged assaults across the city last month.

The 45-year-old from Burpengary is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 26, charged with serious assault of a person over 60, committing public nuisance and trespass.

It is alleged she assaulted the woman at about 11.15am on April 28 at The Terrace in North Ipswich.

In a separate incident, an Ipswich man has been charged after he allegedly hit another person multiple times with an object after an argument on Brisbane Street, West Brisbane on April 5.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 26 on a grievous bodily harm charge.

A 53-year-old Sadliers Crossing man will also front court after allegedly punching another person in the face twice on April 15.

The alleged attack happened at about 8.30pm on Brisbane Street.

He was charged with common assault and will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 6.

