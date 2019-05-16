Menu
Keebra Park State High’s Reece Walsh at the launch of the Allan Langer Cup. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Keebra Park score big win over Ipswich

by Chris Honnery
16th May 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Keebra Park State High School has outmuscled Ipswich SHS 30-10 in Wednesday night's Allan Langer Cup clash.

The home side proved too strong in the Round 2 match of the schoolboys competition and were boosted by the inclusion of Junior National champions Reece Walsh and Kade Hill.

The win was Keebra Park's second 20-point victory after downing St Mary's 32-12 in their opening game.

Ipswich entered the match brimming with confidence on the back of their upset 16-14 win over Wavell SHS but weren't able to continue their winning form.

Palm Beach Currumbin also played St Mary's in Toowoomba on Wednesday night.

