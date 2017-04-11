28°
All you need to know ahead of Easter weekend games

Ben Wilmott
| 11th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
EARLY BREAK: Swifts, Fassifern and the Eastern Cobras will all sit out Thursday's A Grade games.
EARLY BREAK: Swifts, Fassifern and the Eastern Cobras will all sit out Thursday's A Grade games. Rob Williams

EASTER will come a few days early for Ipswich rugby league fans.

After a bumper week of six A Grade games there have been further changes to this weekend's game times.

Goodna will still host West End from 8pm on Thursday night, but the Eagles and Bulldogs will now be joined by Brothers and Norths in the early time slot.

Taking advantage of the club's two fields, Brothers will send out their Reserve Grade outfit against the Tigers from 6pm, followed by A Grade from 7pm and the Colts from 7.30pm.

Also in Reserve Grade, Valleys will host Swifts from 7.30pm at Laidley Recreational Reserve.

The three clashes between Fassifern and Eastern Cobras meanwhile have been postponed until the Ipswich Cup weekend.

Confirming the time changes, Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay said the decision was made after close consultation with the affected clubs.

"Particularly with it being Easter we needed to work with our clubs to work out the best times possible for the club, their volunteers and supporters," he said.

"This is a period where clubs initially put their game days down at the start of the season but we work with them to pick the best time that would suit them as we get closer to the dates."

Rugby League Ipswich A Grade game times:

Brothers Ipswich v Norths Tigers from 7pm, Thursday night.

Goodna Eagles v West End Bulldogs from 8pm, Thursday night.

Fassifern Bombers v Eastern Cobras postponed to Ipswich Cup weekend.

Swifts Bluebirds bye.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  a grade brothers ipswich eastern cobras fassifern bombers goodna eagles norths tigers rugby league ipswich swifts bluebirds west end bulldogs

