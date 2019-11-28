All you need to know about the Ipswich City Council election

WITH the March 2020 local government elections fast approaching, 14 candidates have already announced their intention to run.

Official declarations of candidacy don't open until next year and some candidates have dropped out of the running before the race began.

For everything you need to know on the history of the local government elections, an up to date list of who's running, what the administrator is offering council hopefuls and more, read on.

HISTORY:

Councillor of the City of Ipswich, Wayne Wendt addressing media at a press conference with regard to taking the state government to court. Cordell Richardson

ONE YEAR LATER: 'Disillusion still haunting community'

POSITIVITY rings through Ipswich City Council chambers while former councillors fear party politics and community unrest, one year on from the sacking of the city's elected officials.

Council candidates reveal political party affiliations

SEVERAL Ipswich council candidates in the March 2020 elections have admitted to political party affiliations.

'If you haven't declared, you're not fair dinkum'

FEDERAL MP Shayne Neumann has criticised a lack of council candidates and candidate inactivity ahead of the March 2020 elections.

Council candidate activity revealed after MP grills inaction

CANDIDATES have rebutted Federal MP for Blair Shayne Neumann's claims earlier this week in which he criticised the apparent lack of council candidate activity in Ipswich.

Candidates receive almost $10,000 in donations

ALMOST $10,000 in donations has been given council candidates since May this year.

ADMINISTRATION:

Greg Chemello

Administration offering guidance for councillor hopefuls

CANDIDATES hoping to drive Ipswich City Council into a new era will be offered guidance by administrator Greg Chemello.

Meetings show candidates all striving to do 'a good job'

INTERIM administrator Greg Chemello has met with four council candidates to explain the legal and operational arrangements for elected representatives.

REVEALED: Final divisional boundaries announced by ECQ

THE state government has confirmed the council divisional boundaries that will see Ipswich City Council ratepayers represented by a mayor and eight councillors after the March 2020 local government elections.

Mandatory training for all council candidates now live

ALL hopeful candidates in next year's March 2020 local government elections are now required to complete an online training course before they nominate.

Candidate guide for 2020 election released

IPSWICH City Council has launched an Election 101 guide which includes everything candidates need to know about becoming a councillor or mayor.

New rules for candidates intending to run as groups

CANDIDATES intending to form a group to run in the next local government election will be required to inform the Electoral Commission of Queensland and provide the names of the intended candidates and a group name.

CANDIDATES:

PYE AUGUSTINE

Pye Augustine is running for council, division 1. Cordell Richardson

Community sporting champion will contend council seat

A COMMUNITY sporting champion wants to be part of a new council team that acts proactively, not reactively, to address the issues that matter most to the people of Ipswich.

ROCHELLE CALOON

Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades

DOWN-to-earth Division 3 candidate Rochelle Caloon believes the youth and entertainment are the keys to Ipswich's success as a city.

JIM DODRILL

Anti-corruption campaigner announces council plans

A HARDENED campaigner against corruption and the "waste industry mafia" has announced he will vie for a place on Ipswich City Council.

ANDREA DUNN

Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly

HAVING scored "huge wins" for health workers and faced the challenges of running a small business, Andrea Dunn believes she has the skills and experience to represent Ipswich as the city gets a "chance to start afresh" next year.

GARY DUFFY

Will he stand? Council fighter's pledge ahead of election

HE'S just had one of the "biggest and ugliest" thyroids removed, but Gary Duffy insists he is focused on recovering and standing for mayor at next year's council elections.

NRL side will create pathway and keep players off bar stools

MAYORAL candidate Gary Duffy was lobbying for an Ipswich NRL team well before his last tilt at mayor in 2016.

JIM FAZL

Ipswich City Council candidate Jim Fazl. Cordell Richardson

First candidate announces for Div 3, plans to fix the CBD

A TWENTY-year resident, cook and aged care specialist is the next member of the Ipswich public to announce their intentions to run for council.

TONI GIBBS

Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate

A 44-YEAR resident, former administrative and medical professional and community advocate is the latest council candidate to announce for Division 3.

TERESA HARDING

Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ

BRINGING workers out of their buildings to reinvigorate the CBD and standing up to make State and Federal Governments take note are part of Teresa Harding's mayoral campaign.

Candidate reveals high price of running a council campaign

MAYORAL candidate Teresa Harding has begun her drive for volunteers ahead of the March 2020 elections, and needs helping hands at 44 polling booths.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get behind me to usher in fresh start

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Ipswich for welcoming the mayoral and council candidates with open hearts and open minds.

KATE KUNZELMANN

Marriage celebrant and nurse Kate Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections. Cordell Richardson

Candidate: 'Community engagement key successful councillor'

NURSE, educator and marriage celebrant Kate Kunzelmann is the second person to announce their candidacy as a councillor for the March 2020 Local Government Elections.

Residents concerned with councillor responsibilities

RESIDENTS are concerned councillors will not be able to go straight to operational groups within the council to fix local problems.

DAVID MARTIN

Former councillor the first to announce candidacy for mayor

DISMISSED councillor David Martin has revealed he will campaign to become the region's next mayor when Ipswich residents go to the polls in March.

Hard Bremer River shoreline part of candidate's costly plan

CONCRETE banks on the Bremer River, better water quality and a second pedestrian bridge are part of a mayoral aspirant's plans to reactivate the CBD.

Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

MAYORAL hopeful David Martin is campaigning for a new hospital in Ipswich.

RUSSELL MILLIGAN

Council candidate's plan to smash Ipswich's 'stigma'

HE IS well aware of the magnitude of the job that lay ahead, as well as the sheer number of people for whom he will be advocating, but Russell Milligan believes he is the right man for the job.

URSULA MONSIEGNEUR

Stopping dumps at top of mayoral candidate's priority list

YEARS of standing up for her city on matters of environmental significance have culminated in Ursula Monsiegneur taking a step into local politics.

JAMES PINNELL

James Pinnell is running for council. Cordell Richardson

Division 2 hopeful has passion to make the city great again

IN THE relatively short time Brookwater father of two James Pinnell and his family have lived in Ipswich, they've seen the council in charge of a rapidly growing city go downhill fast.

Candidate talks trash, proposes innovative system

RUBBISH is the hot topic among council hopefuls, with Division 2 candidate James Pinnell announcing policies to turn Ipswich from a "waste capital" to a green haven other local government areas could replicate.

STEVEN PURCELL

Eco-conscious candidate announces for Division 2

LOCAL business owner Steven Purcell has thrown his hat in the ring to run as an independent candidate in division two in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections.

KYLIE STONEMAN

Former councillor confirms whether or not they will run

FORMER Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman has broken her silence on Ipswich City Council's sacking in a heartfelt blog post.

PAUL TULLY

Former councillor Paul Tully is considering a political comeback. Cordell Richardson

Paul Tully mulling political comeback

PAUL Tully has opened up for the first time about life following his sacking as an Ipswich councillor, as he weighs up a return to local politics.

CANDIDATES WHO HAVE DROPPED OUT OF THE RACE:

Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

TRUCKIE Ashley Barber is throwing his hat in the ring for councillor for division four, the greater Brassall area.

Council candidate pulls out of the running

A CANDIDATE vying for a position as councillor at next year's election has pulled out of the race only a month after announcing his bid.

Homelessness and transport key issues for latest candidate

A FORMER Greens party member and pensioner is the second person to announce for the Division 2 seat.

OPINION:

OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

IT SEEMS the proposed candidates do not even have a basis understanding of a councillor's duties and responsibilities or the legal and administrative framework of a council.

OPINION: The real issue council candidates need to address

I AM surprised by our current council nominees' proclaimed goals, and not only by their primary focuses, such as street parades or bus timetables, but also by what's omitted. That's because the thing absent from any candidate's policies I've heard so far has the potential to permanently seal Ipswich's fate.

OPINION: Election bunting is a pointless assault on the eyes

THE question has been raised about election polling-station bunting. Apart from being an assault on the eyes on election day, the sheer amount of waste generated is disgusting.

OPINION: No sympathy for councillors who left city a 'decaying mess'

I READ with great interest last week that sacked Ipswich councillor Paul Tully is contemplating a comeback to local politics in the 2020 Ipswich City Council elections.

