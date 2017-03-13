All you need to know about the 2017 Prep feature

THE QT photographers have been busy visiting schools right across the Ipswich region to get all preppies into the Making The Grade 2017 feature.

Free with your QT on Wednesday March 22, there will be more preps than ever, in fact over 4500 of them!

Over 90 schools, there's over 210 classes all set to appear in this popular feature.

Reserve or pre-order your copy now at your local newsagent.

Just to give you a taste of what's in store, QT Chief Photographer Rob Williams captured this time-lapse video of some of the photo shoots.

As a treat for all the kids at the end of each shoot, he asks them to pull a funny face, which you'll see on the video.

Share with your friends on social media and make sure you reserve your copy of Making The Grade, FREE with your QT on March 22.