All woman off-road race team on the cards

NOT ON TRACK: The RSL RAEMUS Rover Off-Road Racing Team are based at Willowbank. Veterans Heather McCarthy and Stephen Blake with , team director Ian Baker (centre). Cordell Richardson

VETERAN Heather McCarthy had two words to describe her first time bashing through the bush at Willowbank: "bloody fantastic."

Ms McCarthy did six years in the military "a lifetime ago" and got out in 2001.

She said, like many others in her position, she found it difficult to adjust to life out of the service.

"You've got a purpose and a sense of value when you're in the military and your self esteem comes from the team that you're with and the job that you do," she said.

"Then you get out and civilian life is just not the same.

"You're part of a team that is making a difference. You really can feel proud of what it is that you're doing. You've got a network of people that have the same set of core values and have the same sort of desire to contribute and then you find you get out and just don't have that same network and camaraderie."

Last week was her first time involved with the the RSL RAEMUS Rover Off-Road Racing Team.

"There is no adrenaline adventure program for women in Queensland or Australia full-stop," team director Ian Baker said.

"Some of these women have been involved in some of the most aggressive warfare within their roles but we aren't providing that same support.

"We're trying to generate sufficient funding and facility to be able to create a women's team.