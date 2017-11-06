PHOTOS: All the winners of the 2017 Ipswich business awards

MAYOR'S PICK: Dave Cullen claimed the Mayor's Pride of Ipswich Business Award for his work in the Braking the Cycle program for disadvantaged youth.

MAYOR'S PICK: Dave Cullen claimed the Mayor's Pride of Ipswich Business Award for his work in the Braking the Cycle program for disadvantaged youth. inscape photography

IPSWICH Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell was left reflecting on a bumper year for local business following the city's annual awards on Saturday.

A record number of nominations piled in for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, giving organisers plenty to look forward to.

But Mr Bell said the event at the Civic Centre exceeded expectations.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The feedback has been outstanding," Mr Bell said in the wash-up of the awards night.

"The calibre, not just of the eventual award winners, but also of the award nominees was excellent.

"We saw a huge amount of interest in the awards this year. I think that comes back to the chamber changing the focus over the last couple of years around member value.

"We focussed on having good entertainment in addition to connecting, informing and advocating."

Highlighting the diversity of business across the city, 11 awards were presented on Saturday.

Mr Bell said one of the stand-out winners for him was driving instructor Dave Cullen, who overcame extreme personal hardship earlier in life to now contribute to a program that helps Ipswich youth who need a helping hand to get their lives on track.

Mr Cullen is one of the driving forces behind the city's Braking the Cycle program to help disadvantaged youth get their driver's licences.

inscape photography

"Dave has one of the most amazing personal stories I've heard," Mr Bell said.

"The Mayor did a great job of telling people some of it on the night.

"Dave was homeless at the age of six and went through a dozen different foster homes before he finished school. For him to excel after fighting all those battles is inspiring."

Familiar TV personalities Sofie Formica and Bill McDonald were the MCs for the night, which featured live entertainment for the 250-strong crowd.

Gerard Pender of Walker Pender picked up the Business Person of the Year Award, while Hello Home Doctor Service claimed New Business of the Year.

The President's Award went to Springfield Land Corporation.

CATEGORY WINNERS

New Business of the Year

Hello Home Doctor Service

Bendigo Bank - Customer Service Award

Walk on Wheels Ipswich

Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism / Community Event of the Year

Wicked the Musical

River 94.9 - Community Involvement Award

Ipswich Hospital Foundation

TAFE Queensland - Young Business Person of the Year

Esther Trapp (Urban Day Spa)

Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year

Gerard Pender (Walker Pender)

Konica Minolta - Innovation Award

Fountx

The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year

Infants Friend Pty Ltd

RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year

Aquatec Maxcon

Mayor's Pride of Ipswich Business Award (Presented by Mayor Andrew Antoniolli)

David Cullen - Pro Drive Ipswich

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry President's Award

Springfield Land Corporation