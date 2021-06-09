ALL THE REPLAYS: Catch Coast schools in AFLQ Cup action

The booming Streets Smart AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying rounds have come to a close with Mountain Creek State High, St Andrew’s Anglican College and Siena Catholic College all progressing on to the next round.

Replays of all Junior Boys and Senior Boys matches can be viewed below along with match reports and images.

The 26 junior and senior boys teams that competed on Wednesday June 9 included:

St John’s College Nambour, Siena Catholic College, Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Coolum SHS, Caloundra SHS, Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Maroochydore SHS, Immanuel Lutheran College, St Teresa’s Catholic College, St Andrews Anglican College, Sunshine Beach SHS, Glasshouse Christian College, Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Glasshouse Christian College, Mountain Creek SHS, Morayfield State High School and Chancellor State College.

WATCH THE REPLAYS BELOW

The junior sports benchmark Schools Cup competition will also feature matches on Wednesday and June 16, all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au from the Multi Sports Complex which features a world class playing surfaces.

St Andrew's Anglican College senior boys players Jacob Hughes, Jaxon Woodward and Jesh Morgan get ready for a day of play in the AFLQ Secondary Schools Cup.

REPLAY: SIENA, 30, DEFEAT ST ANDREW’S, 21

Billy Koina from Sienna kicked the first major of the day and helped his team get out to a commanding lead of 24-0 at halftime.

St Andrews fought back gamely to start the 2nd half, but it wasn’t enough, going down by 8 with match ending 30-22.

REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St Andrew's College vs Siena Catholic College (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St Andrew's College vs Siena Catholic College (Seniors)

REPLAY: ST TERESA’S, 31, DEFEAT CALOUNDRA, 13

St Teresa’s player Jai Mure got his team started early by kicking the first major in the first few plays of the game.

St. Teresa’s held their opponents scoreless at halftime with the score being 25-0.

A much slower paced 2nd half resulted in Tyler Whiteling from Sienna getting his team off the mark but it wasn’t enough as the match ended 31-13 and St Teresa’s being crowned winners.



REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St Teresa's College vs Caloundra SHS (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St Teresa's College vs Caloundra SHS (Juniors)

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH, 25, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 12

With the rain starting to come down the wet and slippery conditions meant it was a hard fought first half for both teams.

Sunshine Beach State High led 1.1.7 to Immanuel Lutheran College 1.0.6 at halftime.

Sunshine Beach player Max Enright and Immanuel’s Will Ashworth kicked the opening goals for their team.

Sunshine Beach came away winners kicking 4.1.25 to 2.0.12 in the end.

In the other match on field 4, Mountain Creek State High beat Coolum State High 36-7.

REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs Immanuel College (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld AFL Schools Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs Immanuel College (Seniors)

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S, 34, DEFEAT IMMANUEL COLLEGE, 15

The St John’s junior boys team had no issues with the wet footy as they took a commanding lead of 18-6 at halftime.

Ollie Dolan and Noah Rodoreda helped St John’s to their first major scores before Jayden Dunlop from Immanuel replied with a six pointer of his own.

St John’s continued the second half the same way they started the match, coming away victorious 34-15.

The other match on field 3 between Maroochydore State High and Sunshine Beach State High was close, with Sunshine coming away winners 15-8.

REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St John's College vs Immanuel College (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld AFL Secondary Schools Gala - St John's College vs Immanuel College (Juniors)

St Teresa's junior boys players Jonty Green, Zion Kendall and Jai Mure.

REPLAY: COOLUM, 19, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE, 1

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs St Andrew's Anglican College (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs St Andrew's Anglican College (Juniors)

Coolum started the match on fire and controlled the ball and field possession well.

Coolum’s Kaius Filder-Sullivan kicked two in the opening 10 minutes and Zakai Lennox-Smith kicked a six pointer of his own for their team to hold an 18-1 lead at halftime.

The final score was Coolum 19 to St Andrew’s 1.

Meanwhile, St Teresa’s Catholic College 24 beat Matthew Flinders Anglican College 6 in the match on field three.

Coolum State High junior boys players Billy Clements, Zakai Lennox-Smith and Kaius Filder-Sullivan relax after a hard match.

REPLAY: ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 29, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE 0

Long kicks into the forward 50 were tactics for both teams as rain came down.

Jadden Furness helped St Andrew’s to their first point of the day and helped his team to a comfortable 3.3.21 to 0 score line at halftime.

Josh Bertholini kicked two in the second half and Will Day kicked one as St Andrew’s came away comfortable winners 4.5.29 to Good Sheperd’s 0.

In the other match on field four Siena Catholic College won convincingly, 38 to 6 over Maroochydore State High.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Andrew's College vs Good Shepherd College (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Andrew's College vs Good Shepherd College (Seniors)

REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK, 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS, 13

Heavyweights of the competition Mountain Creek opened their day with a hard fought win against Sunshine Beach State High.

Mountain Creek was up 1.2.8 to 1.0.6 at halftime.

Mountain Creek gained control of the ball in the second half and were able to come away with the win.

Goals from Tahi McCulloch and Jed Ferguson helped Mountain Creek’s final score to 3.5.23 over Sunshine Beach’s 2.3.13.

Immanuel Lutheran College won the match on field 4 over Coolum State High 29 to 13.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS (Seniors)

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE, 54, DEFEAT MAROOCHYDORE SHS, 0

St John’s dominated the first half over Maroochydore and headed into the halftime break leading by 27 points.

Goals from Keden Fisher, Josh Lombardo, Connor Mitchell, Noah Rodoreda and Josh Powell throughout the match helped St John’s come away convincing winners.

The one-sided affair ended with St John’s scoring 54 points to Maroochydore State High’s 0.

The final score for the match on field 3 was Sunshine Beach State High 30, defeating Immanuel Lutheran College 7.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St John's College vs Maroochydore SHS (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St John's College vs Maroochydore SHS (Juniors)

REPLAY: MAROOCHDORE SHS, 22, DEFEAT ST ANDREWS COLLEGE, 7

There was widespread ball movement and players enjoying some flowing footy in what was a close contest between Maroochydore State High and St Andrew’s Anglican College.

The two sides went into the halftime break with plenty more to give.

St Andrew’s were leading 3.2.20 to Maroochydore’s 0.1.1.

St Andrew’s forwards Will Bertholini, Kye Porter and Harris Wood were able to get their team on the scoresheet early on.

Maroochydore had no reply for the strong St Andrew’s outfit with the final score 3.4.22 – 1.1.7

The match on field 4 between Siena Catholic College and Good Shepherd Lutheran College ended with Good Shepard 15 beating Siena 10.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Maroochydore SHS v St Andrew's College (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Maroochydore SHS v St Andrew's College (Seniors)

REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 42, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs Siena Catholic College (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs Siena Catholic College (Juniors)

REPLAY: SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS), 27, DEFEAT COOLUM SHS, 7

It was a close-fought matchup between Coolum State High and Sunshine Beach State High heading into the halftime break.

Two goals from Bayley Crawford and one from Angus Castle helped Sunshine Beach to lead 2.1.13 over Coolum 1.0.6.

Sunshine were able to go on with their early lead to finish the match 4.3.27 over Coolum 1.1.7

The match on field four had Mountain Creek State High win 32 over Immanuel Lutheran College 14.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Coolum SHS vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Seniors)

REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE (JUNIORS), 23, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

Sunshine Beach’s expansive brand of footy was rewarded with an early lead.

Sunshine went into the halftime break leading 18-1 with major scores from Max Joyce and Elward “Woody” Fowcett.

St John’s completely turned it around in the second half with goals from Josh Powell, Cooper Hulsman and Noah Rodoreda to help lift their team to a 23-18 comeback win.

The other junior boys match on field 3 finished with Immanuel Lutheran College 45 beating Maroochydore State High 19.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs St John's College (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Sunshine Beach SHS vs St John's College (Juniors)

REPLAY: GOOD SHEPHERD COLLEGE, 23, DEFEAT ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 6

Good Shepherd started the opening half on fire and led their opponents by 16 points heading into the halftime break.

Good Shepherd were able to hold onto their first half lead ending the game 23-6.

The only other match of the round was between Caloundra State High and Matthew Flinders Anglican College in the junior boys on field 3.

That match ended in a Mathew Flinders victory of 31 to 21.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Good Shepherd College vs St Andrew's College (Juniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Good Shepherd College vs St Andrew's College (Juniors)

REPLAY: SIENA COLLEGE, 51, DEFEAT ST TERESA’S COLLEGE (SENIORS)

Siena were able to play an open brand of football kicking 4.2.26 to St Teresa’s 1.0.6 in the first half.

An overall dominant performance from Siena ended with them coming away 8.3.51 to St Teresa’s 2.1.13.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena College vs St Teresa's College (Seniors): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena College vs St Teresa's College (Seniors)

Mountain Creek young gun Tahi McCulloch rests up before playing in the AFLQ Secondary Schools Cup at Maroochydore.

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 34, DEFEAT SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE (SENIORS)

All eyes were on the second semi final between Mountain Creek and Siena on field two with Siena going into the break leading 12 to 2.

A peach performance from competition heavyweights Mountain Creek resulted in them turning the tide in the second half to come away with a 34-12 victory.

Strong performances from Tahi McCulloch, Lachie Barr, Bailey Hahn, Steel Maskell and Bailey Jacobs were enough for their team to come away victorious and progress onto the grand final.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Mountain Creek SHS vs Siena Catholic College (Seniors Semi-Final 2): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Mountain Creek SHS vs Siena Catholic College (Seniors Semi-Final 2)

SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 41, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS (SENIORS)

St Andrew’s were able to get off to a blistering start in the first half of the senior boys semifinals.

A solid defensive performance by Hunter James and ongoing work in the middle from Jack Mills, Will Bertholini and captain Jesh Morgan made St Andrew’s too hard to stop.

The first half score was St Andrew’s 6.5.22 over Sunshine Beach 0.

A small fightback from Sunshine Beach wasn’t enough to keep up with St Andrews with the match ending 6.5.41 to 2.0.12

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Andrew's College vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Seniors Semi-Final 1): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Andrew's College vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Seniors Semi-Final 1)

Sunshine Beach State High senior boys AFL players Bayley Crawford, Angus Castle, Tom McNally, Zak Crozier and Dane Larson.

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: ST JOHN’S COLLEGE, 24, DEFEAT SUNSHINE BEACH SHS

St John’s got out to a 12-point lead of 18 to 6 over Sunshine Beach in the first half.

Goals from Lewis Harry, Noah Rodoreda and a huge defensive performance from Kaden Fisher helped St John’s progress onto the grand final.

The final score was St John’s 27 to Sunshine Beach 12.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Johns College vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Juniors Semi-Final 2): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - St Johns College vs Sunshine Beach SHS (Juniors Semi-Final 2)

JUNIOR SEMI-FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 33, DEFEAT GOOD SHEPHERD

A tightly contested semifinal between the top sides in the junior boys competition started with Siena kicking the opening points.

They were able to go into the halftime break with a score line of 2.0.12 to Good Shepherd’s 1.1.7.

Siena’s midfield was able to control the flow of the game and ended up running away with a victory.

The final score was Siena 5.3.33 to Good Shepherd 1.2.8.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Good Shepherd vs Siena Catholic College (Juniors Semi-Final 1): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Good Shepherd vs Siena Catholic College (Juniors Semi-Final 1)

Mountain Creek State High's senior boys team celebrates winning the Sunshine Coast round of the AFLQ Secondary Schools Cup.

SENIOR FINAL REPLAY: MOUNTAIN CREEK SHS, 31, DEFEAT ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE, 8

St Andrew’s were able to kick the opening goal of the match after the expected teams made it to the grand final in the senior boys competition.

Some precise kicking from Mountain Creek’s Tahi McCulloch meant he was able to respond with a goal of his own to tie up the score in the opening six minutes of the match.

Mountain Creek were able to continue on the front foot kicking a further two goals before halftime.

At the break it was Mountain Creek 3.0.18 leading St Andrew’s 1.1.7.

Mountain Creek’s dominance of school AFL on the Coast was on display in the second half.

Mountain Creek distanced themselves from St Andrew’s as they kicked the next two goals.

Mountain Creek were crowned winners of the Secondary Schools AFLQ senior boys Competition beating St Andrews 5.1.31 to 1.2.8.

Both teams will progress onto the next round of the competition.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena Catholic College vs Mountain Creek SHS (Seniors Grand Final): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena Catholic College vs Mountain Creek SHS (Seniors Grand Final)

JUNIOR FINAL REPLAY: SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE, 35, DEFEAT ST JOHN’S COLLEGE

After some massive performances from St John’s in the group and semi final stages, they came up against competition favorites Siena.

Siena were able to get themselves off the mark well and led at the break 15-0.

Siena Catholic College's junior boys team celebrates winning the Sunshine Coast round of the AFLQ Secondary Schools Cup.

St John’s didn’t seem to have a response to Siena’s on field dominance.

Siena were eventually crowned winners of the Secondary Schools AFLQ junior boys Competition beating St Johns 41-7.

REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena Catholic College vs St John's College (Junior Grand Final): REPLAY: Qld Secondary Schools AFL Gala - Siena Catholic College vs St John's College (Junior Grand Final)

