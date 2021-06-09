All the new Covid-19 rules in Victoria

Melbourne’s fourth lockdown in 12 months will end on Thursday night. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie

Melburnians will be released from a two-week lockdown on Friday, but harsh Covid-19 measures will remain across Victoria in a bid to keep the community virus-free.

Acting Premier James Merlino confirmed the new changes will take effect from 11.59pm on Thursday after Victoria recorded a single new local case on Wednesday – the infection was linked to a previously known cluster and already in isolation.

Melburnians have been able to leave home for five reasons under the lockdown announced on May 27, while regional Victorians were granted some freedoms last week.

From Friday morning these are the changes which apply to Melburnians:

The five reasons to leave home will no longer apply.

An existing 10 kilometre limit will be increased to 25km.

The only reasons to go further than 25km will be for work, education, caregiving or getting a vaccination.

Still no visitors in homes.

Outdoor gatherings will be increased to a maximum of 10 people.

Schools will resume face-to-face learning.



Masks will no longer be required outdoors unless you cannot maintain a 1.5 metre distance.

Masks must still be worn in all indoor settings.

Funerals are limited to 50 people, weddings are limited to 10.

Religious ceremonies will be capped at 50 people inside.

Office workers will be able to return with 25 per cent or a cap of 10, whichever is greater.

Restaurants and cafes can reopen for seated service with up to 100 people per venue and a maximum of 50 inside.

Retail can reopen in line with density limits of one person per four square metres.

Beauty therapy can also resume for treatments where masks can be worn.

Community sport can return to training, but not competition games.

Auctions can take place outdoors, with a maximum of 50 people.

Some entertainment venues and community facilities will also open in line with density limits and additional caps.



Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino announced the end of Melbourne’s lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

There has also been a raft of new changes announced for those living in regional Victoria:

Two adults per day allowed in homes, plus their dependants.

Public gatherings will be increased to 20 people.

Restaurants and cafes can open to a maximum of 154 people per venue for seated service, including up to 75 allowed indoors.

Religious ceremonies will be capped at 154 per venue, with no more than people allowed indoors.

Funerals will be limited to 75 people, while weddings will be limited to 20.

Offices will remain capped at 50 per cent.

Community sport is back for all ages, both for training and for competition.

Regional Victorians will still be able to travel around regional Victoria.



Masks are no longer required outdoors unless you cannot maintain 1.5 metres of social distancing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Mr Merlino said it was a “significant day” but urged Victorians not to become complacent.

“Everyone should be absolutely proud of what we have all achieved together,” he told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“But we know this isn‘t over yet, and until we have widespread vaccination across Victoria and across our country, the virus will still be with us.

“So we can’t let complacency creep in, and I am asking everyone to keep doing the right thing.

“Follow the rules, check-in, get tested if you are feeling unwell.”

Originally published as All the new Covid-19 rules in Victoria