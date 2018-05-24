All the glory of Eat Local Week

EXCITING: Carolyn Davidson and her daughter Dallas, from Towri Sheep Farm, are looking forward to the Eat Local Week events this year.

THE countdown to Scenic Rim Eat Local Week is on, with the feasting scheduled for June 30 to July 8.

But if you're hungry for some early delicious action, you're in luck - there's a handful of entree Eat Local Week events on offer.

Here's a rundown of some of the yummy Scenic Rim offerings you can sample in the coming weeks.

To book your tickets and for the full program head to eatlocalweek.com.au.

What's on

Jamming with the Lambs dinner at Towri Sheep Cheese Farm, with food by Cameron Matthews - June 9

COOL tunes, great food, amazing cheese and super-cute sheep - does it get any better? It's all on the menu for Jamming with the Lambs at Towri Sheep Farm. Food will be created by chef and regional food ambassador, Cameron Matthews, using farmer Carolyn Davidson's amazing Towri Sheep Cheese.

Spicers Hidden Vale Roaming Degustation - June 17

REGIONAL food ambassador and Homage Restaurant executive chef, Ash Martin, will host an interactive tour of the gorgeous Spicers Hidden Vale property. Stop at the free-range pigs, the market garden, the smokehouse and settle in for lunch under the fig tree, where you'll sample a selection of beautiful Scenic Rim produce.

Bahukara High Chai at Masala Shanti - June 23

SETTLE in for Queensland's first Ayurvedic High Chai at Masala Shanti, Eagle Heights. Experience all of your high tea favourites with a twist.

Kooroomba Nose to Tail Feast - June 23

THE nose-to-tail concept is about utilising the whole animal so nothing is wasted. Join this long-table feast and taste the creations of executive chef Daniel Groneberg, utilising the region's finest produce. Live music and a festival atmosphere.

Pop Up Olive Bar at Scenic Rim Olives - July 1

WHO needs the Mediterranean when they have the Scenic Rim Olives Grove? Drop into this beautiful property for a pop-up olive bar. The producers will share their secrets to growing and producing olives and oils.

Beer and Beef Night at Scenic Rim Brewery - July 5

ENJOY a night at the Scenic Rim Brewery with Scenic Rim beer and a selection of winter warming beef dishes, made from locally-sourced ingredients. Brewer Mike Webster will share his brewing secrets.

Cheese Workshops at Summer Land Camel Farm and Towri Sheep Cheeses - various dates

WANT to learn how to make cheese? Then you'll love Scenic Rim Eat Local Week! Choose your milk - camel or sheep - and be ready to learn the secrets to making a great cheese. Bookings are essential. Contact Summer Land Camel Farm for their workshops and Towri Sheep Cheeses for theirs. Children are catered for at Towri, with a dedicated workshop for kids.

Cheese tasting at The Vintage Pickle, Tamborine Mountain - July 5

PREFER to eat the cheese? You should check out the Cheese and Wine Tasting evening at The Vintage Pickle, Tamborine Mountain, on July 5. Kate Raymont will create beautiful cheese boards of local cheeses, paired with wines from O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyard. Cheers (or cheese) to that!

Robotic Dairy Tours - July 1 to 6

BOOK your place on one of the popular Scenic Rim Robotic Dairy tours. See the cows being milked by robots (yes, really!) and try the Dennis family's milk, cheese and yoghurt. Follow the milk through to the bottling facility, which is located on site for some super fresh milk. Take your esky and stock up on delicious milk, yoghurt and cheese.

Winter Harvest Festival - July 7

WANT to feast from the Scenic Rim in one location? Then mark this date in your calendar - Saturday, July 7. That's the day of the Winter Harvest Festival. It's the signature event of Scenic Rim Eat Local Week and brings producers, chefs, farmers and makers to one location for a day of food, live music, kids rides, tractor pulling competition and market stalls. Bring your esky and shopping bags, you will go home with some tasty Scenic Rim products. The Winter Harvest Festival is held at the Aratula Community Sports Complex and is a relaxed day out for the entire family. Buy tickets at the gate, or online at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

Christine Sharp and Brenda Fawdon, the authors of the second instalment of the Eat Local Week cookbook, at the official launch. Ashleigh Howarth

Meet the authors

Meet the EAT LOCAL book authors Christine Sharp and Brenda Fawdon at one of a number of delicious events, being held across the region. The EAT LOCAL book profiles 26 Scenic Rim growers, producers and makers and tells the stories of their farms, their animals and their produce.

The stories are partnered with amazing images by Christine, and more than 60 recipes by Brenda.

You can meet the authors, buy the book and taste the dishes at these events:

Eat Local Food, Styling and Photography Workshop at Black Hall Kalbar, June 9.

Tamborine Mountain Producers' Dinner at Green Lane Coffee Plantation, June 22.

Rainforest Restaurant dinner at Cedar Creek Lodges, June 29.

Longest Lunch, Canungra Valley Vineyards, July 1.

Authors' Lunch, Scenic Rim Brewery, July 4.

Cooking demonstration and authors' talk at Flinders Peak Winery, July 6.

Cooking demonstration and book stall at Winter Harvest Festival, July 7.

Meet the authors Long Lunch at Summer Land Camel Farm, July 7.

Buy the book online at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

See us on Channel Seven's Great Day Out

TUNE into Channel Seven's Great Day Out on Sunday, June 3 for a fabulous Scenic Rim Eat Local Week episode.

A host of Scenic Rim producers and tourism properties will be featured in the episode, including The Overflow Estate 1895, Witches Falls Winery, Peak Veggie Patch and Towri Sheep Cheeses.

The episode will air at 5.30pm on Sunday, June 3, so don't miss out on seeing the region showcased.