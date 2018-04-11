All-star earns his Aussie mitt

GREEN AND GOLD: Redbank Plains teenager Josh Routledge will trade in his Queensland kit for an Australian one, after his selection in for the U17 Friendship Series in July.

GREEN AND GOLD: Redbank Plains teenager Josh Routledge will trade in his Queensland kit for an Australian one, after his selection in for the U17 Friendship Series in July. Rob Williams

FOLLOWING his All-Tournament nod at the Under-17 National Softball Championships in January, Josh Routledge had reason to be confident of his selection in the Australian side.

In a sport predicated on statistics, Routledge's impressive display of big-hitting and near-perfect fielding forced the hand of national selectors.

But the 16-year-old from Redbank Plains was still left with a nervous wait, as Softball Australia sat on the final squad of 30 players for more than a month.

"It was a shock when I was first told," the Redbank Plains State High School student said.

"I was pretty confident (I would be picked), but you never know.

"Dad came to me and just said, 'Oh yeah, you made the team'. I thought he was messing with me, but then he showed me the team list and I was there.

"It's unreal, the chance to go out and represent my nation. It's the best feeling, it means the world to me, to do that playing the sport I love."

Routledge's Queensland side were dominant through pool play at Blacktown in Sydney, but stumbled to a shock defeat to NSW in the grand final.

Despite that hiccup, Queensland still dominated the 30-player squad with 11 selections.

Currently enjoying his Easter school holidays, Routledge has put the bat and mitt down for now.

"I'm not doing too much training, but I'll be back to it regularly during the lead-up and with development camps and stuff," he said.

The teenager's first taste of action in the green and gold will come in July, when Australia sends two teams to the annual Friendship Series at Redlands.

Full details of the five-day competition are yet to be released, and Routledge does not expect to know everything until he meets with his teammates in camp on July 6.

"Until we go into camp, I don't think we'll find out anything," he said.

"There's an Australian Green and Australian Gold team, when we go into camp they'll divide us into two."

The Friendship Series is the next step on Routledge's path to the top of Australian softball - a path made clearer following a February announcement from the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

An U19 Softball World Cup will launch in 2021, replacing the Junior Men's World Championship previously planned for 2020.

The stars have aligned for Routledge, who will be a top-age prospect when the World Cup comes around in three years.

"I'm perfectly in line with the teams and my age," he said.

"Plus, one of my coaches is the Australia coach, so with me being under him, I can't be in better hands than what I am.

"I'll be top-age for that World Cup, so hopefully I get a chance there."

But that is something on the horizon for Routledge. At the moment, he is focused on performing in the Friendship Series and keeping the eyes of selectors open ahead of his campaign with the Queensland U19 side.

"The Friendship Series is the top level for the U17s," Routledge said.

"The Junior Steelers team is my next goal. Hopefully I get into that from the U19 Queensland team, and from there it's onto the Open Men's Australian team."

Not that he needed further motivation to impress for a Junior Steelers berth, but Routledge confirmed the only part of his Australian uniform he will get to keep from the Friendship Series is a cap.

"We don't get the gear until we go into camp, and even then we get a hat and that's about it I think," he said.

"Once you make the Steelers, I'm pretty sure that's when you get the uniform."