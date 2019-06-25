All-rounders inspired by decorated history

LEADING EDGE: Robbie Cockerell, Kerryn Graham, Glynn Knox, and Troy Pitt will add plenty of experience to their respective Australian indoor cricket outfits.

INDOOR CRICKET: Four Ipswich indoor cricketers will be key members of formidable Australian outfits at the World Cup in Cape Town.

Kerryn Graham is set to make her debut in green and gold for the over 30s.

Robbie Cockerell will captain the over 45s. Joining him in the side for his third World Cup is the ever-reliable Troy Pitt. Stalwart Glynn Knox is set to feature in his fifth World Cup for the over 40s.

The quartet of Ipswich Super league players earnt selection on the back of strong all-round performances for Queensland at the Australian Championships at Adelaide late last month.

They will be striving to continue Australia's rich World Cup tradition when they enter training camp on October 14. The over 40s and 45s are the defending champions. Australia's women will also be aiming to bring home the cup.

Knox said Australia was one of the strongest countries and expectations were high. He rated the hosts and England worthy adversaries.

He said it did not matter if it was his first or his fifth World Cup, he would be taking the same approach.

"Every time I step out there for Australia I treat it like it is my last game,” Knox said. "It is nerves and excitement all rolled into one.”

According to Knox the beauty of the fast-paced indoor version of the game is every player bats, bowls and is always in the action. "You are not standing out in the field,” he said.

At its highest level players are required to be adept in all three disciplines and this is true for all of Ipswich's Aussie contingent.

Knox, who coached the Ipswich women's super league team, said Graham had 20 years experience and was a determined multi-dimensional player that could not wait to make an impact in South Africa.

"Kerryn is a great team player,” he said. "Every time she steps out she always gives 100 per cent. She is definitely looking forward to it (the World Cup).”

Knox said both Cockerell and Pitt had previously represented their country with distinction and would look to be among their team's best performers.

He said one of Cockerell's greatest weapons was his cunning leg spin bowling and the over-45s would be sure to deploy it to great effect.

Meanwhile, skilful medium pacer Pitt said it would likely be his last World Cup. He hoped to be undefeated and return a three-time world champion.