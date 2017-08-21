All right for Andrew on eastern and western front

EAST and west of Bundamba Creek was a battleground Cr Andrew Antoniolli knew he had to seize from Cr Paul Tully to win the Ipswich mayoralty.

He did both. When analysing where he won the mayoral by-election, Cr Antoniolli pinpointed a strategy which saw him progress to an unassailable lead.

"Two weeks ago I wasn't in it. So we decided to have a big push in that Springfield and eastern area - everywhere east of Bundamba Creek,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"My team felt that we were very solid west of Bundamba Creek but that Tully had the name recognition on the eastern side. I felt I had to appeal to those people with the things that I knew the people this western side of Bundamba Creek knew about me - that I am all about families, transparency and integrity.”

Cr Antoniolli said his own vote in Cr Tully's heartland had proved crucial.

Cr Tully won the eastern booths, but his chief opponent made inroads.

In Augustine Heights, where Cr Tully lives, Cr Antoniolli picked up 31.68% of the vote.

Cr Antoniolli snared over 32% of the vote in Springfield, Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes.

Cr Tully needed to hold his own west of Bundamba Creek to win, but it is in those areas where Cr Antoniolli doubled Cr Tully's results. Cr Antoniolli romped home in Raceview with 37.75% of the vote compared to Cr Tully's 20.03%. In the key booth of Brassall the Division 7 councillor snared 38.57% of the vote. Cr Tully managed just 23.21%.

It was even worse for Cr Tully in Brassall West where he was able to win just 17.53%. Cr Antoniolli won 47.76% to romp home. In Karalee it was Cr Antoniolli dominant again with 42.25% of the vote, against Cr Tully's 21.9%.

In the west Cr Antoniolli was on fire with 35.96% in Rosewood to Cr Tully's 19.82%.